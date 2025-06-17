Inside Mouni Roy's Daily Life: Sunset Vibes, Dance Rehearsals, And Ethnic Glam With Disha Patani

It's always a delightful treat whenever Mouni Roy offers glimpses from her daily life. Her random photo dumps on social media often capture candid moments, stunning outfits and throwback gems. This time was no different.

On Monday, Mouni Roy dropped a carousel of pictures and a video on Instagram highlighting what she has been up to these days. “Of sonnets and sunsets,” she captioned the post.

The first few frames bring out the fashionista in her. Mouni can be seen rocking a strappy mini dress, looking like a vintage dream. The beige number featured a deep-scooped sweetheart neckline, adorned with lacey elements. Abstract textured prints in brown contributed to the earthy magic.

Mouni Roy opted for a no-makeup makeup look. On a dewy base, she enhanced her radiant glow with just the right amount of blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks. Peach-tinted lips added a pop of colour to her face. As for the eyes, the Brahmastra actress took the less dramatic route. She simply curled up her lashes with generous coats of mascara. For the finishing touches, Mouni left her pin-straight short tresses open as they framed her face beautifully.

For another outing, Mouni Roy unleashed her spunky charm. She leaned on a baby pink halter-neck ensemble. This time, enough blush was dabbed on her cheeks with a glossy lipstick, giving her face a natural shine. An intense interplay of classic winged eyeliner and kajal created a smokey effect, adding depth to her gaze. For that feisty spin, Mouni painted her temples with glitter, pulling off the fairytale‑princess vibe like nobody else.

Next, Mouni Roy took part in dance rehearsals inside a studio. She struck an alluring pose in a full-sleeved black crop top and a voluminous maroon skirt. In one video, the 39-year-old twirled joyfully against the backdrop of the pristine cityscape. In a separate snap, she paid a visit to a temple with her BFF Disha Patani. Both were clad in ethnic ensembles.

We love these sneak-peeks into Mouni's life!