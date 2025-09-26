Indians Can Now Live Their European Dream With Bosnia And Herzegovina's Permanent Residence Permit

Whether you like mountains or love rivers, Bosnia and Herzegovina is known for its stunning natural landscapes. From the waterfalls of Kravica and the Una River to Mostar's Stari Most bridge, the country has some of the most beautiful sights. Not just that, the country also offers good work opportunities.

If you want to live and work in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a long time, here's how you can apply for a permanent residence permit.

Who Is Eligible

To meet the eligibility criteria, you must:

Have resided in Bosnia and Herzegovina uninterrupted for at least 5 years

Have sufficient and regular funds to support yourself

Have accommodation in the country

Have health insurance in the country

Have no criminal record

Have knowledge of one of the official languages: Bosnian, Serbian, or Croatian

How To Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility and only apply if you have stayed in the country for 5 uninterrupted years.

Step 2: Gather all the documents, including:

Recent photos

A valid passport

Proof of uninterrupted temporary residence for five years

Proof of sufficient and regular funds

Proof of adequate accommodation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Valid health insurance

Certificate of knowledge in one of the official languages

Certificate proving no criminal record

Step 3: Submit an application for permanent residency to the Service for Foreigners' Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Step 4: Pay the administrative fee of 200 BAM (Rs 10,578 approximately) for the permanent residence permit issuance.

Step 5: Submit your biometric data when requested.

Step 6: Await the decision, which is usually issued within 60 days if you meet all requirements. However, this period may vary.

Once you meet the requirements and your application is approved, you will receive your permanent residence permit.