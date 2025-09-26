Indians Can Now Live Their European Dream With Bosnia And Herzegovina's Permanent Residence Permit

Whether you like mountains or love rivers, Bosnia and Herzegovina is known for its stunning natural landscapes. From the waterfalls of Kravica and the Una River to Mostar's Stari Most bridge, the country has some of the most beautiful sights. Not just that, the country also offers good work opportunities.
If you want to live and work in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a long time, here's how you can apply for a permanent residence permit.
Who Is Eligible
To meet the eligibility criteria, you must:
- Have resided in Bosnia and Herzegovina uninterrupted for at least 5 years
- Have sufficient and regular funds to support yourself
- Have accommodation in the country
- Have health insurance in the country
- Have no criminal record
- Have knowledge of one of the official languages: Bosnian, Serbian, or Croatian
How To Apply
Step 1: Check your eligibility and only apply if you have stayed in the country for 5 uninterrupted years.
Step 2: Gather all the documents, including:
- Recent photos
- A valid passport
- Proof of uninterrupted temporary residence for five years
- Proof of sufficient and regular funds
- Proof of adequate accommodation in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Valid health insurance
- Certificate of knowledge in one of the official languages
- Certificate proving no criminal record
Step 3: Submit an application for permanent residency to the Service for Foreigners' Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Step 4: Pay the administrative fee of 200 BAM (Rs 10,578 approximately) for the permanent residence permit issuance.
Step 5: Submit your biometric data when requested.
Step 6: Await the decision, which is usually issued within 60 days if you meet all requirements. However, this period may vary.
Once you meet the requirements and your application is approved, you will receive your permanent residence permit.
