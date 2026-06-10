Indian Influencer Slams Swiss-French Brand's Rs 1.85 Lakh Inside-Out Skirt: <i>'Kayanat Palat Di'</i>

Luxury fashion often thrives on pushing boundaries, but not every experimental design wins over the internet. The latest example comes from Swiss-French luxury fashion house Vetements, whose inside-out denim skirt has become the subject of a viral social media discussion.

The conversation picked up after Indian influencer Yashasvi Acharya shared a video reacting to the skirt's unconventional design. The clip has since been widely circulated online, with many users weighing in on whether the piece is a bold fashion statement or simply too unusual.

In the video, Yashasvi points out that the skirt appears to be intentionally worn inside out.

"Actually, this skirt is exactly like this. Yes, inside out," she says while showing a product screenshot from Myntra.

Drawing attention to the exposed pockets, visible buttons, and hanging label, she continues to question the design choice. The influencer also questions the pricing, asking why she would pay over Rs 90,000 for inside-out clothes.

The creator wraps up her reaction with a sarcastic remark about the designer, joking that they had "turned the whole universe upside down." ("Isne toh poori kayanat ko hi palat ke rakh diya.")

The Price Tag That Got Everyone Talking

Part of the reason the skirt has generated so much buzz is its cost. A screenshot visible in the background of the influencer's video shows the item listed on Myntra at a discounted price of Rs 96,990. The original price, however, is marked at Rs 1,85,000.

The combination of an unconventional design and a six-figure price tag has left many social media users surprised.

What Does The Skirt Actually Look Like?

At first glance, the piece resembles a light-wash denim midi skirt. A closer look, however, reveals that nearly every detail has been designed to look reversed.

The front features turned-out white pocket linings, an exposed inner label hanging over the waistband, and a visible button placket running down the centre. The seams appear intentionally exposed, while frayed edges along the sides add to the deconstructed effect.

At the back, the skirt carries a leather Vetements logo patch and outlines of pocket placements, continuing the inside-out aesthetic. The overall design gives the impression that the garment has been flipped and stitched back together on purpose.

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