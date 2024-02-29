In Slinky Dresses And Oversized Pantsuits, Nora Fatehi Is Making A Case For Monochromes On Femina Cover

Nora Fatehi Makes A Strong Case Of Edgy Monochromes For This Covershoot

It's simply not possible not to notice Nora Fatehi when she makes an entry. The actress turns heads, whether it be through her red carpet appearances, her captivating dance moves, or her glitzy fashion for promotional events. This time, the diva appeared on the cover of Femina magazine, and her edgy looks grabbed our attention instantly. In her interview, Nora said, "I was very clear I was going to be in the entertainment world. And I knew from day one that I was going to be an all-rounder performer, which means acting, singing, dancing, stage performer, everything packaged into one," and true to her words she is everything in one. We also would like to mention her impeccable fashion. Even for the cover shoot, the actress went from slinky backless gowns to embellished oversized pantsuits and scored a perfect 10 on the style meter.

Nora Fatehi's style has always been bold and daring and her latest backless slinky dress was proof of it. The diva donned a glamorous dress in black with a low back and tie-knot string details. Her open tresses with curls added a dramatic edge to her look.

For another look, Nora looked stunning in an all-white number. The bodycon silhouette accentuated Nora's well-toned body. The full-sleeved outfit came with silver embellishment at the side and silver cuffs to complete the look. Nora's glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, well-defined kohl laden eyes and a nude matte lip colour.

The actress picked an embellished black pantsuit for her next look. The full-sleeved, oversized blazer included wave-like detailing at the shoulder line. It was teamed with a pair of relaxed-fit loose trousers with sheer detailing at the side. She accessorised the look with a pair of black heels. Her hair was left loose in natural curls as she wore minimal glam makeup.

Nora Fatehi's last look included an ivory-coloured co-ord set. The oversized top included a cape-like structure with a plunging neckline. Nora wore a beige bralette beneath the top. She teamed it with a pair of loose-fit pants which had delicate embellishment at the front. Her accessories included a pair of dangling earrings and statement rings.

Nora Fatehi's photoshoot looks are bold and edgy, just like her style.

