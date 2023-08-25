In Her Gold OOTD, We Can't Tell Urvashi Rautela And The Cricket World Cup Trophy Next To Her Apart

Urvashi Rautela makes a striking appearance

It's always a momentous occasion when an Indian personality arrives on a global stage. When it's Urvashi Rautela who does that, you can bet it's going to be unforgettable in every aspect. The pageant queen and actress unveiled the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy in Paris at the bottom of the iconic Eiffel Tower. While the World Cup Trophy glistened from every angle of its golden globe, Urvashi Rautela simply couldn't resist the inspiration that flowed from it. The event saw her pick a matching metallic gown of a fluid gold texture. With long sleeves and a knee-high slit, it fit her form perfectly. What completed Urvashi's striking look was the hooded detail of the gown that extended from the neck up. Standing adjacent to the trophy, it was evident where Urvashi Rautela drew her fashion inspiration from.

Urvashi's outfit in particular is from AMR Couture, a label by Akbar Alias Ameer that specializes in women's evening wear. Her eventful ensemble was paired with gold link heels and a ruby red pout while her tresses were tucked under the hood.

Accessories over the head are common place for the actress. Earlier this year at Cannes 2023, Urvashi's green feathered gown was completed with an emerald toned bejewelled feathered cap, which was as eye-catching as it comes.

For a previous dance performance, she also picked a dazzling stone-encrusted tiara placed at the top of her crown. It matched her gold and silver corset top and draped skirt as well as the stacks of wrist jewellery she wore on her arms.

It seems like Urvashi Rautela knows the power of a dramatic accessory all too well.

