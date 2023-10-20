In An Animal Motif Rahul Mishra Cutout Gown, Bhumi Pednekar Unleashes The Tigress Within

We Have Indeed Spotted The Tigress In Bhumi Pednekar's Shimmery Gown

Bhumi Pednekar's latest movie Thank You For Coming is receiving much love. The appreciation has been coming in right from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It has been a global sensation and so is the case with Bhumi's exquisite wardrobe. The actress has been on a roll with her daring closet choices, right from the time she started the movie's promotions. She recently picked a shimmery Rahul Mishra gown and stunned her fans with her bold looks. The spaghetti strap gown featured a plunging neckline with cutout patterns carved out at the midriff regions. What stole the show was the tiger motif embellished over one of the shoulders. The floor-sweeping gown defined glitter, glitz, and glamour with silver sequin details all over and a mermaid fit that accentuated Bhumi's well-toned curves. It even had embellished floral patterns at the flare. For makeup, she opted for kohl-laden eyes, shimmery contours, and coral-toned matte lip colour. Bhumi's accessories included a gold kada and studded dangling earrings.

For the Elle Beauty Awards in the city, Bhumi Pednekar made yet another daring sartorial choice that blew our minds right away. She wore an all-black gown from designer label Andrea Brocca and made a stunning case of monochrome dressing. The elaborate strapless number featured a corset bodice with elongated sides, a daring front slit that extended up to the thighs, and a dramatic structured heart pattern at the front. She complemented the floor-sweeping gown with a pair of strappy black heels and minimal makeup consisting of kohled mascara-laden eyes, well-defined contours, and a glossy lip tint.

Bhumi Pednekar's choice of outfit for one of the promotional events was top-notch in an off-shoulder Gauri and Nainika gown. The tangerine tube midi dress came with puffed off-sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a dramatic flare that looked like it was straight out of a fairytale. She wore a pair of nude pointed heels, a sleek ponytail, studded earrings, and glamorous makeup with the gown.

Bhumi Pednekar's wardrobe experiments are class apart no doubt.

