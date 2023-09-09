If Sequins Could Sizzle, They'd Look Like Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 Lakh Backless Purple LaQuan Smith Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns and how

Tamannaah Bhatia is serving sizzling celebrity style like it's no one's business. That's usually the case at the airport as well as at celebrity events and last night, on the red carpet too. The GQ Best Dressed Awards took place in Mumbai on Friday night, which witnessed celebrities like Palak Tiwari, Richa Chadha, Rakul Preet Singh and more arrive in style. Tamannah Bhatia was on the guest list and made sure that every head turned in her direction when she walked into the room. The actress donned a purple sequin gown which featured a halter neckline and deep cut across the sides leading to a low cut, exposed back. The column gown is from designer LaQuan Smith's Spring Summer 2023 collection and costs $2,550, which is approximately Rs 2,10,000. It was completed with matching purple pointed pumps.

Tamannah's violet gown was accessorized with a thick stone studded choker and gold necklace with a crucifix pendant. Classic black smokey eyes with a plum lip and messy waves in her hair added tousled charm to the outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia at the event

LaQuan Smith is a favourite of Hollywood stars for his bold, sheer and sequin ensembles with Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox and even American Vice President Kamala Harris having worn his designs.

Vijay Varma at the event

Tamannah Bhatia had the best company at the GQ Best Dressed Awards last night with actor beau Vijay Varma accompanying her. He picked a silver patterned blazer over a mesh shirt and black paneled pants. But was caught everyone's fancy was his lady love Tamannaah documenting his fit by capturing a video of his outfit on his phone.

The night sparkled and we'd call Tamannaah partly responsible for it.

