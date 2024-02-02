Iconic Is What Iconic Does And That's Sushmita Sen In A Sequinned Navy Blue Gown

Sushmita Sen will continue being iconic anywhere she goes

Not many come close to iconic the way Sushmita Sen does. It was only fitting for her to walk down the red carpet of the Iconic Gold Awards 2024 held recently in Mumbai to claim her prize in style. It was a strapless navy blue sequinned gown for the night worn with a matching vintage-style sequinned clutch but the star of the show was her bright red stole worn over her shoulder. The stole served the purpose of not just adding another layer to create dimension to her glamorous outfit but also to add a contrasting splash of colour to another otherwise monochrome outfit. As for the accessories, we see a large sapphire and diamond ring on one hand and a Bulgari Serpenti cuff bracelet on the other. The makeup is soft yet glamorous with a little shimmer to add to the red carpet effect topped with her voluminous blowout for hair.

It is not every day that one gets to see Sushmita Sen on the red carpet, probably owing to her fitness routine. But a wedding is the perfect excuse to ditch the fitness gear to play dress up or in Sushmita Sen's words "to saunter in a Neeta Lulla saree." For Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding to Nupur Shikhare, she was seen donning this black ruffled saree that apart from making her a fitness enthusiast, makes her a very stylish wedding guest too

We're sure that Sushmita Sen's wardrobe boasts classic silhouettes. One such classic was the sheer beige Manish Malhotra saree she was seen wearing for Diwali at the Kundra household not very long ago that she wore to an episode of Koffee With Karan too many years ago. We now know for sure it was from her closet and who knows how many more such gems lay rested at ease for the perfect time and place to work its magic again.

There's always a time and place for Sushmita Sen to remind us if we ever forget how iconic she is.

