Iceland Is Offering Permanent Residency Applications For Under Rs 12,000 And Indians Can Apply Too

For Indians aiming to make Iceland their long-term home, the country offers a permanent residence permit (PR) after years of continuous stay. Unlike a temporary visa, a PR allows you to live in the country indefinitely without needing to renew short-term permits.
The Eligibility Criteria
- Hold a valid residence permit.
- You must have lived in Iceland continuously for at least 4 years (with some exceptions, such as spouses of Icelandic citizens who may qualify after 3 years).
- Have completed an Icelandic language course of at least 150 lessons or passed an Icelandic language proficiency test.
- Have sufficient financial means. The required minimum income is about ISK 247,572 (Rs 1,79,089 approximately) per month for individuals and ISK 396,115 (Rs 2,86,543 approx.) per month for married couples.
- Have not lived outside Iceland for more than 90 days in total per year during the residence period.
- Have no criminal record.
- Have maintained valid residence permits and renewed them properly before expiry.
How to Apply
Step 1: Check your eligibility.
Step 2: Complete an Icelandic language course or pass a language proficiency test.
Step 3: Gather all the required documents.
Step 4: Apply online via the Icelandic Directorate of Immigration's website using an electronic certificate.
Step 5: Pay the application fee online while submitting the form. The basic application fee is 16,000 ISK (Rs 11,574 approximately).
Step 6: Wait for the decision while maintaining a valid residence permit.
Documents Required
- Permanent residence application form (D-200).
- A valid passport and copies of the personal information and signature pages.
- Certificate proving completion of an Icelandic language course.
- Proof of financial means.
- A certificate of no criminal record.
- Health insurance or proof of insurance coverage.
- Recent passport-sized photographs.
- Additional documents depending on specific circumstances:
- Students may need to present a letter of admission to an Icelandic university.
- Employees may need to show their work contract with an Icelandic employer.
- You may need to provide a child's passport and birth certificate, marriage certificate, custody documents, etc., if applicable.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world