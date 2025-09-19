Iceland Is Offering Permanent Residency Applications For Under Rs 12,000 And Indians Can Apply Too

For Indians aiming to make Iceland their long-term home, the country offers a permanent residence permit (PR) after years of continuous stay. Unlike a temporary visa, a PR allows you to live in the country indefinitely without needing to renew short-term permits.

The Eligibility Criteria

Hold a valid residence permit.

You must have lived in Iceland continuously for at least 4 years (with some exceptions, such as spouses of Icelandic citizens who may qualify after 3 years).

Have completed an Icelandic language course of at least 150 lessons or passed an Icelandic language proficiency test.

Have sufficient financial means. The required minimum income is about ISK 247,572 (Rs 1,79,089 approximately) per month for individuals and ISK 396,115 (Rs 2,86,543 approx.) per month for married couples.

Have not lived outside Iceland for more than 90 days in total per year during the residence period.

Have no criminal record.

Have maintained valid residence permits and renewed them properly before expiry.

How to Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility.

Step 2: Complete an Icelandic language course or pass a language proficiency test.

Step 3: Gather all the required documents.

Step 4: Apply online via the Icelandic Directorate of Immigration's website using an electronic certificate.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online while submitting the form. The basic application fee is 16,000 ISK (Rs 11,574 approximately).

Step 6: Wait for the decision while maintaining a valid residence permit.

Documents Required

Permanent residence application form (D-200).

A valid passport and copies of the personal information and signature pages.

Certificate proving completion of an Icelandic language course.

Proof of financial means.

A certificate of no criminal record.

Health insurance or proof of insurance coverage.

Recent passport-sized photographs.

Additional documents depending on specific circumstances: