Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2024 Floral Ivory Embellished Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Was Made By 80 Artisans Over 4,500 Hours

Sudha's Met Gala 2024 Outfit Was Made By 80 Artisans Over 4,500 Hours

May's most fashionable Monday has officially arrived in the most spectacular way. The Met Gala 2024 has brought together an incredible group of global fashion enthusiasts who did not disappoint when it came to putting their best feet forward. Among the Indian diaspora at the event was Hyderabad-based businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy, who made a captivating appearance in a custom Tarun Tahiliani look which perfectly resonated with the "Garden Of Time" theme. After her debut in 2021, it was the second time the business woman attended the Met Gala. Clad in a custom creation by the couturier, Sudha grabbed attention in an ivory silk gown. The look was a masterpiece in itself as it was handcrafted by over 80 artisans over a period of 4,500 hours. It was all in the details as even the corseted bodice featured a miniature self-portrait of Sudha holding a delicate rose.

3D butterflies, mother-of-pearl flowers and intricate embellishment were the highlight of the look. The corset-style was followed by a fishcut bottom that simply added structure. The trail from the shoulders was just the kind of drama her look needed. Sudha's elegance extended beyond her outfit with an off-white vintage Chanel clutch.

Sudha's shiniest details were reflected in the jewellery. As per Vogue, The 'Amore Eterno' necklace worn by Sudha features 25 solitaires, totalling over 180 carats. The necklace has been crafted as a marker of the Reddy family legacy, which is to be handed down through the generations.

Sudha Reddy came, conquered and left us awestruck with her Met Gala 2024 look