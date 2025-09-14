Hungary Is Offering A Residence Permit And Indians Can Apply Too

Known for its rich culture and beautiful landscapes, Hungary is a popular country among travelers and a good option for those wishing to relocate. Hungary offers permanent residency for non-EU citizens including Indians.

You can live, work, or study in Hungary with either the National Residence Card or the EU Residence Card, which are similar but have slightly different conditions.

Eligibility Criteria

For National Residence Card:

Must have lived in Hungary for at least 3 years, or for at least 1 year as a dependent ancestor in a family with a Hungarian citizen or permanent resident, or be the spouse of a Hungarian citizen or long-term resident/refugee, with the marriage lasting at least 2 years before application.

Stable accommodation in Hungary required.

Sufficient financial means.

Comprehensive health insurance covering all healthcare services.

No criminal record.

Residence permit status must be eligible.

Evidence that the applicant's residence aligns with Hungary's interests (e.g., letters of recommendation).

Must pass a Hungarian cultural knowledge exam covering six key topics (up to three attempts allowed).

Residence permit is valid for 10 years, revocable if the resident leaves Hungary for more than 6 consecutive months.

For EU Residence Card:

Must be a third-country national who has legally resided in Hungary continuously for at least 5 years.

EU Blue Card holders can apply after 2 years of continuous Hungarian residence plus a total of 5 years EU residence with the Blue Card.

Stable accommodation in Hungary required.

Sufficient financial means.

Comprehensive health insurance or sufficient funds for healthcare.

Must pass the Hungarian cultural knowledge exam.

Valid for 10 years; revoked if the resident leaves Hungary for over 6 years or the EU for over 1 year (or over 2 years if based on EU Blue Card).

Unlike the National Residence Card, local connections or benefits to Hungary are not considered.

How to Apply

Step 1: Determine which PR type you qualify for: National Residence Card or EU Residence Card.

Step 2: Gather documents:

Valid passport

Proof of legal, continuous residence in Hungary

Proof of stable accommodation

Proof of income or savings

Comprehensive health insurance

Certificate of good conduct (for National Residence Card)

Pass Hungarian cultural knowledge exam

Additional documents like birth/marriage certificates, CV, rental agreements, recommendation letters if applicable

Step 3: Submit the application in person at the Immigration Office regional directorate or electronically where applicable.

Step 4: Provide biometric data (fingerprints).

Step 5: Pay the procedural fee.

Step 6: Await decision and receive the card upon approval.

Fees