Taylor Swift Wore This Indian Designer's Jewellery For Her Latest <i>The Life Of A Showgirl</i> Album

Taylor Swift's newest album visual, The Life of a Showgirl, has launched a flurry of online dissection, fan theories, and glitter-drenched aesthetics.

But for one Indian-born designer sitting in London, it triggered disbelief and pure adrenaline. Founder Nilofar Jaques in a latest interview shared that she is still reeling from what had unfolded: Taylor Swift wearing Anayah's Basbas choker.

"Honestly, it was not on my 2025 bingo card," Jaques says. The mother of two was fresh from school-drop duties when the picture landed in her inbox. "There are certain people who you think will never happen for you. And then I suddenly get this email with a picture of her [Taylor] wearing my piece. I didn't sleep that night," She says to the The Nod.

For Jaques, the moment felt surreal. The Basbas set, crafted with cubic zirconia stones, has been a hero piece for the brand. Seeing it on one of the world's biggest artists was a milestone few independent designers dare imagine.

Taylor also wore the brand's ruby red earring lined with diamonds in another look.

"After Raye wore one of our pieces on the Eras Tour, having Taylor herself wear our choker felt like the universe completing a loop," she says.

A Growing Celebrity Roster

Queen Swift joins a rapidly expanding roster of global stars who have embraced Anayah's bold, jewel-studded language.

From Paris Hilton and Doja Cat to Lisa of Blackpink, Christina Milian and Raye, Georgina Rodriguez, Paris Hilton, celebrities and stylists have gravitated to its unapologetic sparkle. Milian was the first, almost five years ago. "She tagged us in a story and suddenly stylists were reaching out," Jaques recalls.

Taylor joins a list of celebrities embracing the brand. Photo: Instagram/Anayah

The love has echoed in India too, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Athiya Shetty spotted in Anayah's pieces well before this Hollywood wave hit.

Fashion experts had already clocked it as a brand to watch; now, it simply has a front-row seat on the global stage.

The Woman Behind Anayah

Jaques's journey reads like a modern creative entrepreneur's blueprint: corporate career, persistent side-hustle, motherhood, global move, and finally a leap into the unknown. Born in India and based in the UK, she spent years in investment banking operations at Lloyds before pivoting.

"Technically, the name Anayah existed before 2019, but that wasn't our creativity," she says. The brand initially operated as a resale model before she rebuilt it during maternity leave. While the world paused in the uncertainty of the pre-pandemic period, she used the lull to reimagine and relaunch.

Anayah sits at the intersection of heritage and modern glamour. Photo: Instagram/Anayah

Choosing passion over predictability, she stepped away from finance and into design. Her father's journey fuelled her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to craft, making Anayah as much a legacy mission as a creative one.

About Anayah

Anayah sits at the intersection of heritage and modern glamour. Its signature blends traditional Indian craftsmanship and kundan detailing with contemporary cubic zirconia sparkle. The aesthetic is maximalist without being overwhelming, rooted in cultural richness but infused with global appeal.

Pieces are crafted by Indian artisans, celebrating detailed workmanship and vibrant roots. The brand has earned a reputation for colourful, statement-making designs that feel luxurious but accessible. Brides often come for bespoke creations and personalisation options that let jewellery feel both ceremonial and intimate.

Anayah also nods to the modern man, with crafted kurta buttons, cufflinks, lapel pins, and wedding accessories that offer intricate detailing and polish.

Despite its global celebrity visibility, the brand maintains a personal, soulful ethos: jewellery that can be heirloom-worthy yet joyful enough for everyday sparkle.

The rise of Anayah shows a new wave of Indian-rooted labels rewriting what global luxury looks like.