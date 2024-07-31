Huma Qureshi In A Blue Swim Set Wore The Most Chic "Colour Of The Mediterranean" On Her French Vacation

Huma Qureshi and her blue swimsuit made our midweek blues disappear like they didn't even exist

Huma Qureshi In A Blue Swim Set Wore The Most Chic 'Colour Of The Mediterranean' On Her French Vacation

Huma Qureshi slayed the French landscape in her blue bikini look and much more

Huma Qureshi has been creating a buzz on the internet with her style files during her ongoing French getaway. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress recently made her fans and followers forget all about their mid-week blues as she posted a blue bikini from her time under the French sun. If that is not all, Huma Qureshi served up a bouquet of pictures from her vacay in France that included not just a winning swimwear moment but a black and gold-themed avatar too.

Also Read: Like Huma Qureshi's 38th Birthday Holiday In France, Your Guide To The 5 Best French Places To Visit

Huma Qureshi made her way through the French waterside in her bright blue swimwear which included a halterneck bikini top with a slightly plunging neckline. She teamed this with a matching high waist hipster-style bikini bottoms. Huma wore a multicoloured floral printed front open kaftan detailed with blue lace fringes on the sides as a cover up with her beach outfit of the day. She accessorised her look with nothing else but a pair of dark rectangular Off-White sunglasses. Her curly hair was secured in a messy top knot and she went for a sunkissed no-makeup look for the day.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamhumaq

The black and gold outfit she picked during her time in France also gave classic chic vibes. Huma clicked a selfie dressed in a cutout-style sleeveless black top with a plunging neckline. She teamed the look with a pair of black and gold-toned drop earrings, a crossbody bag with a gold chain. On the hair and makeup front, she kept things simple with a sleek updo in her brown tresses. As for her makeup, she did a black winged eyeliner, bushy brows, lots of mascara for fluttery lashes, a hint of blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose-toned matte lip colour to tie the look together.

Trust Huma Qureshi to give us an antidote for all our mid-week blues in her stylish blue bikini trail of the French Riviera.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi In A Tan Co-Ord Set By The Pool Is How Stylish Summer Days Should Look

.