How Rakesh Roshan Stays Fit And Healthy At 76

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has turned a day older, celebrating his 76th birthday today, September 6. Rakesh Roshan, credited to films like Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, and the Krrish film series, has been a strong advocate of fitness, often delighting fans with his workout posts.

Earlier in May, Rakesh Roshan offered fans a peek into her gym workout routine on Instagram. In the clip, he was seen performing a range of high-intensity exercises.

The filmmaker kicked off his physical activity with boxing drills, combining fast punches and footwork to boost cardio and agility. Next, he demonstrated impeccable strength in executing a set of barbell back squats that target the glutes, legs, and core for building stability. Medicine ball exercise, pull-ups with gym balls, and seated cable rows were also a part of his aerobic regimen. These workouts are great for engaging the muscles, boosting upper-body strength and improving posture.

That was not all. Rakesh Roshan also motivated viewers with his impressive balance and flexibility as he executed lunges, burpees, leg stretches and dynamic high kicks. If this doesn't motivate you to sweat it out at the gym, we don't know what will.

Rakesh Roshan's inspiring side note read, “It's not about being healthy-it's about feeling your best every day.” His son, actor Hrithik Roshan, also couldn't help but admire his father and commented, “Uff damn! Too good Papa.”

Rakesh Roshan swears by the “no pain, no gain” motto. No, we are not making the claims as this video of the filmmaker undergoing rigorous training under the guidance of his fitness coach proves the same. He starts off by doing simple warm-ups and stretches before moving to seated cable rows, hammer curls, lateral and leg raises, weight lifting and a range of other workouts.

Here's another glimpse of Rakesh Roshan displaying his stick mobility exercise. "A combination of functional & strength training always works well," read his caption.

Previously, Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018, revealed that he hit the gym with Hrithik Roshan ahead of his surgery.

The filmmaker, in a conversation with News18, shared, “We worked out at the gym for an hour, then I got ready and went to the hospital. My surgery took place at one o'clock and at four, I was put in the room. And I was walking at five o'clock. I believe it's all in the mind. It all boils down to how strong you can make your mind so that you can forget your hardships.”

Rakesh Roshan's fitness diaries are proof that age is only a number when it comes to adopting a healthy lifestyle.