How New-Year Panic Is Making Dating Apps Sexy Again For Indian Singles

India's dating landscape is changing; it's evolving every year. There was a time when people used to dream of old-school romance, meeting someone in a cafe, talking, falling in love, and living happily ever after.

But for millennials and Gen Z, dating apps are more convenient. You cannot wait for your dupatta to get stuck to someone's watch or have an unexpected encounter while delivering medicines to someone.

As 2025 is ending, QuackQuack, an Indian dating application that has just reached the 40 million subscribers showing a rise in people using dating apps in Tier I, II, and III cities.

The Desi Cuffing Season And Year-End-Rush

According to QuackQuack's survey of 10,834 participants, as winter approaches, more people start signing up for the dating application. It's the time of the year when singles come looking for cosy connections, with a hint of "the year is ending" panic, stated the report.

Data showed that QuackQuack saw almost a 12% uptick in new users at the end of October and the first week of November.

Survey report revealed that 3 in 5 daters between 25 and 35 explained that they want to start the New Year with someone special, and these two months are specifically for building connections. While there is a rush in finding a match, respondents clarified that they still want to take things slow and commit only when they truly connect.

While singles are rushing to find a partner, they want to take things slow and commit when they are sure.

Urban Singles Return Online

People in Tier I, II, and III cities are signing up at a record rate to find a meaningful connection.

"Offline dating was going well until I realised that going out and meeting people was not convenient for me, and there was pressure to commit to a person I had been seeing for over three coffee dates. That's really not the scene in online dating, and I missed it," said Joyita, a 28-year-old QuackQuack user.

"I want to spend a lot more time understanding the person, and also, I love it when I have some good options; when I don't have to settle for someone because I didn't find anyone better. Online dating comes in handy for all of these," she added.

Also Read | This New Dating App From Tinder Owners Needs Your LinkedIn Before You Swipe Right