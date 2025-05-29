How Much Money You Will Spend On Visiting The World's Most Expensive Countries In 2025

There are countries in the world that you visit and not lament. These are mostly countries where life is so affordable that they don't leave you with a crater-sized hole in your pocket.

Then there are countries that extract the living daylights out of you on a trip, leaving you with memories for a lifetime and a bank balance that stares at you in disbelief when you board the return flight. So, which countries are these and what does 2025 look like on the average daily budget front?

What

A study by Canadian financial product comparison site HelloSafe has a list of the 15 most expensive countries to visit in 2025, and quite expectedly, some of the Caribbean island countries take the top slots.

Where you spend the most: While Barbados tops the chart with an average daily spend of Canadian dollars (CAD) 471 (or USD 341 or INR 29,112), at number 15 is Qatar, where visitors end up spending an average of 269 CAD (or USD 194.53 or Rs 16,628).

Where you spend the least: On the other end of the spectrum is Laos, the cheapest country to visit in 2025, with an average daily spend of 22 CAD (or USD 15.91 or Rs 1,360). India ranks at number 13 in the list of cheapest countries to visit this year, with an average daily spend of CAD 50 (or USD 36 or Rs 3,091).

What It Means

Point to note is that the average daily spend in a country does not include flights to and from the destination. The data crunched by HelloSafe compares the cost of visiting a country based on broadly four parameters:

accommodation expenses (hotel or Airbnb-type reservation),

food expenses (based on local CPI indices and the cost of catering), and

transport expenses within the country itself (plane, train, bus, other public transport or taxi)

tourist activities on site (sightseeing, visiting places of interest, etc)

Who's On The List Of Most Expensive Countries To Visit In 2025

1. Barbados

Average Daily Budget: Rs 29,119

Barbados. Photo: Unsplash

Barbados, a stunning Caribbean island known for its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and several historic sites, is bang on top of the list of the most expensive countries to visit in 2025. When in the island nation, expect to spend about Rs 29,000 per day on accommodation, food, and activities.

2. Antigua & Barbuda

Average Daily Budget: Rs 27,388

Antigua and Barbuda. Photo: Unsplash

For Indians, the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda became a household name when fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi fled from the country to this island a few years ago. However, its ties with Choksi apart, Antigua and Barbuda is actually a surreal island nation that boasts of unspoilt beaches, some of the best luxury resorts in the world, and lush rainforests.

An average daily spend of Rs 27,000 is necessary to visit Antigua and Barbuda.

3. Saint Kitts & Nevis

Average Daily Budget: Rs 23,926

Saint Kitts and Nevis. Photo: Unsplash

Think volcanic landscapes, natural wonders, and miles upon miles of beautiful white-sand beaches. Saint Kitts & Nevis has all of this and more, including several superb high-end luxury resorts. A trip to the island nation will set you back by Rs 24,000 per day - and that's without taking into account your round trip to and from there.

4. Maldives

Average Daily Budget: Rs 23,617

Maldives. Photo: Unsplash

The Maldives' sandbars and atolls make it a destination like no other. This gem in the Indian Ocean is an archipelago boasting of the best of luxury resorts, islands where you can forget about the world, and crystal-clear waters that are perfect for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The country is reliant on tourism, and offers a visa-free entry to citizens of most countries including India. When in the Maldives, per day, you might end up spending Rs 23,500 on accommodation, meals and activities.

5. Grenada

Average Daily Budget: Rs 22,813

Grenada. Photo: Unsplash

Grenada's production of nutmeg and mace made it known across the world as the 'Island of Spice'. This Caribbean gem in the West Indies is known for its vibrant markets, waterfalls and beaches. Grand Anse Beach in the Grenada capital of St George's is often listed among the world's best beaches.

The country's mainstay is tourism, and as such, draws in visitors to the many festivals that it hosts around the year. When here, expect to spend Rs 22,800 per day.

6. Switzerland

Average Daily Budget: Rs 22,071

Switzerland. Photo: Unsplash

Switzerland's geography, locales, cities and sights to see make it one of the most visited countries in the world. The landlocked European country is known for its luxurious offerings and is home to some of the most expensive cities in the world, like Geneva and Zurich. Add to that its alpine lakes and fairytale locales like Grindelwald, Zermatt, Lucerne, Interlaken, St Moritz, Gstaad; and you have the perfect dream holiday.

A trip to Switzerland, in the most modest of conditions, will cost you Rs 22,000 per day on accommodation, food, and internal travel expenses.

7. United States

Average Daily Budget: Rs 21,886

United States. Photo: Unsplash

One trip to the United States is obviously never enough, considering the vastness of it. USA is a massive country and boasts of various cities and national parks; as well as island destinations like Hawaii and Miami.

Travel costs can vary greatly depending on where you are, but expect to spend a daily amount of Rs 22,000 when in the country.

8. Micronesia

Average Daily Budget: Rs 21,886

Micronesia. Photo: Unsplash

While not technically a country, but a collection of about 2,000 small islands in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, Micronesia is eighth on the list of the most expensive destinations to visit in 2025. Its pristine waters, ancient ruins and a colourful culture are part of the charm of visiting the destination.

Expect to spend about Rs 22,000 daily.

9. Greenland

Average Daily Budget: Rs 19,475

Greenland. Photo: Unsplash

Among the remotest of places in the world, Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, is known for its breathtaking landscapes and Inuit culture. Greenland is also famous for being one of the very few places in the world from where you can see the Northern Lights.

A trip to the destination will cost you about Rs 19,500 per day without international return airfares.

10. United Arab Emirates

Average Daily Budget: Rs 19,413

UAE. Photo: Unsplash

The Mecca of Consumerism and a Tribute to High Luxury, the UAE is known for its glittery malls, world-famous architecture, and rows upon rows of eye-watering luxury hotels. From the Burj Khalifa to the Atlantis, the UAE boasts of some of the most expensive addresses in the world.

The UAE is home to cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as nature and adventure destinations like the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. An average daily budget of Rs 19,500 is needed to visit the UAE.

11. Bahamas

Average Daily Budget: Rs 19,166

The Bahamas. Photo: Unsplash

Beachfront luxury resorts with unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Bahamas is among the wealthiest countries in the Americas.

Most of the wealth of The Bahamas is derived from tourism. About 70 per cent of tourists who go to the Bahamas are cruise visitors. Expect to spend about Rs 19,000 per day when in the country.

12. Oman

Average Daily Budget: Rs 18,856

Oman. Photo: Unsplash

Oman's unique architecture and cities devoid of skyscrapers make it a must-visit destination in the Gulf. The country has one of the most expensive currencies in the world: the Omani Riyal, which converts to Rs 222.29. Its historic forts, traditional souks, dark-green wadis, the Al Hajar mountains and the sea see visitors from all over the world every year.

From the capital of Muscat to the hilltown of Jabal Akhdar, Oman has a lot to offer. Tourists end up spending about Rs 19,000 per day when on a trip to the country.

13. Sao Tome and Principe

Average Daily Budget: Rs 18,671

Sao Tome and Principe. Photo: Unsplash

Off the west coast of Central Africa lies the tiny island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. Its remoteness makes it both unspoilt by excessive tourism and drives up the average daily spend. Expect to spend about Rs 18,500 per day when in the country.

14. Puerto Rico

Average Daily Budget: Rs 16,754

Puerto Rico. Photo: Unsplash

The country of Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States. Puerto Rico lies in the Atlantic, about a thousand kilometres from Miami in Florida, US.

Per day, you end up spending about Rs 17,000 in Puerto Rico; the country whose name means 'Rich Port' in Spanish.

15. Qatar

Average Daily Budget: Rs 16,630

Qatar. Photo: Unsplash

That Qatar gifted a swanky $400 million jet to the President of the United States might give you an idea about how rich the country is. The desert country in the Gulf is known for its modern architecture and jaw-dropping luxuries, as well as rich Islamic art.

Qatar is categorised as one of the fastest growing countries in tourism, with its capital, Doha becoming one of the fastest growing hospitality and hotel markets in the world. An average daily budget of Rs 16,500 is necessary to visit Qatar.