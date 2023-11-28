Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Ruled The IFFI 2023 Red Carpet In Gorgeous Blue Couple Style

Michael Douglas and Catherine Ruled The IFFI Red Carpet In Chic Style

The International Film Festival of India 2023 is officially underway and in full swing. The 54th edition of the film festival had a line-up of incredible movies that were showcased as part of the event. Among the biggest stars from across the entertainment industry was Hollywood icon Michael Douglas who was accompanied by his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. The couple made a strikingly stylish entry on the IFFI 2023 red carpet and truly it was giving couple style goals. The couple opted for shades of blue to create a fashionable impact. Michael got his style game on in a stunning suit as he paired black pants with a deep blue shirt. What really outdid the look was the stunning printed blazer that came with the most unique details.

Well, the couple served style at its finest. To complement her husband, Catherine aced a minimal dressing game that was enough to create a maximal effect. She opted for a refreshing tone of blue to look her stylish best. The monochrome silhouette of the gown had a beautiful flowy texture that went well with the one-shoulder pattern of her look. The sleek slit on the front added an extra element to her look. With open tresses and minimal glam, she sealed the beauty deal right.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones served straight up classy fashion at IFFI 2023