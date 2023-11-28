IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas - 'India Has A Big History Of Cinema'

Michael Douglas at the International Film Festival of India

American actor and film producer Michael Douglas shared his happiness in visiting India and said that it is always a "pleasure" to be here and added that India has a big history of cinema.

While talking to the media at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, he said, "It is always a pleasure visiting India but this is my first time in the south. Cinema brings the world together and you have a big history of cinema in India."

Further sharing about the festival and its importance, he added, "The festival is ending tomorrow. We are here at the end of the festival but I think it is so exciting. It is an international festival. You have over 78 countries represented here."

Douglas also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in the field of film production and finance.

On speaking about the relevance of the festival and PM Modi's leadership skills, he said, "I also think this is more and more the sort of spirit, and the beauty of this festival are you had 78 foreign countries represented and it's only a reflection of the strength of your Indian filming, which is renowned and known around the world. I think you're in very good hands I think it's beginning to."

He also praised Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur for his efforts.

Talking to the media, he said, "As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we've seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it's been a very successful time."

He also said that the movies unite people irrespective of race, religion and gender.

"I mean with all the different languages we speak movies share the same language, audiences from wherever you are in the world can understand what's going on, movies bring us closer together and I think that's a very important aspect of it," he shared on the role of movies in bringing different cultures together.

Douglas also talked about the way the Indian film industry is making its mark at the international level and also appreciated the music of RRR and called it "spectacular" as its song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar this year.

While interacting with the media at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, he said, "It was spectacular, I mean bravo won the Oscar for the music but it was stunning. It deserves everything it gets and I think that it's a wonderful time for the film industry here to get the confidence."

He shared further while praising the movie and said that this kind of achievement gives confidence to the filmmakers to make good movies. "It was a big-budget movie for any movie and I think it gives you more confidence to try to make good films."

He also thanked IFFI, saying, "Since we're just leaving right now, let me just thank the IFFI."

Veteran actor Michael Douglas on being conferred with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the International Film Festival of India said, " I am honoured to recieve Satyajit Ray's Excellence in Film Lifetime Award International Indian Film Festival in Goa."

The 79-year-old actor has won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

His first TV break came with The Experiment, a CBS Playhouse special in 1969, and it was the only time he was billed as M.K. Douglas. His first notable role was in the television series The Streets of San Francisco, in which he co-starred with Karl Malden.

Other successful films he appeared in included Falling Down, The American President, The Ghost and the Darkness, The Game, A Perfect Murder, and many more.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)