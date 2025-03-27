Advertisement

Hina Khan Sets Festive Beauty Goals With Nude Glam Base And Soft Smokey Eyes

Hina Khan keeps it minimal yet glam with subtle makeup look in the latest look

Hina Khan yet again proved that she is a certified diva who can slay any look with utmost perfection. The star was out and about in Mumbai to attend an awards function, but her near-to-perfect makeup look caught our attention, and she looked gorgeous as ever in it.

Complementing her ethnic style perfectly, the star made sure to dish out a beauty storm when bringing her A-game to an awards function. Hina made jaws drop to the floor with her flawless complexion that she dolled up with a radiant base, brushy brows, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, soft smokey golden lids with a pop of shimmer on them, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, contoured cheeks and a nude brown lip defining her lips, which added more drama to the look.

Hina's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering while styling in middle-parted wavy tresses that framed her face, cascading down her shoulders.

Bookmark Hina Khan's subtle makeup look for the festive season.

