Hina Khan Sets Festive Beauty Goals With Nude Glam Base And Soft Smokey Eyes

Hina Khan yet again proved that she is a certified diva who can slay any look with utmost perfection. The star was out and about in Mumbai to attend an awards function, but her near-to-perfect makeup look caught our attention, and she looked gorgeous as ever in it.

Also Read: Even Bikers Need To Go To Office, So Tamannaah Throws A Biker Jacket On A Burgundy Suit

Complementing her ethnic style perfectly, the star made sure to dish out a beauty storm when bringing her A-game to an awards function. Hina made jaws drop to the floor with her flawless complexion that she dolled up with a radiant base, brushy brows, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, soft smokey golden lids with a pop of shimmer on them, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, contoured cheeks and a nude brown lip defining her lips, which added more drama to the look.

Hina's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering while styling in middle-parted wavy tresses that framed her face, cascading down her shoulders.

Bookmark Hina Khan's subtle makeup look for the festive season.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Berry Tinted Lips And Messy Hair Ace Everyday Glam