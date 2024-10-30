Here's Your Ultimate Last-Minute Beauty Gifting Guide For The Festive Season

2. Dyson Airstrait Straightener

Whether for diwali or for Bhai Dooj, Dyson is just the perfect gift that any beauty fanatic would love. It delivers sleek, straight hair in minutes without extreme heat, making it an ideal choice for effortless style during the festive season.

3. Fiama Luxury Gold Collection Gift Set

Your search for the perfect luxurious gift might just come to an end with this gift set from Fiama. If you are looking for the perfect gift for Diwali, Fiama Luxury Gold Collection Gift Set would make you stand out. It comes with three essentials that are perfect for everyday use.

4. Philips Hair Dryer

When it comes to beauty gifting, nothing compares to a fabulous hair appliance. This one is perfect to enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair with powerful ionic system. Compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack and travel friendly.

5. INNISFREE Retinol Cica Special Set

A perfect trio for festive season nourishment, Innisfree's Retinol Cica Special Set contains Retinol Cica Ampoule, Retinol Cica Barrier Defense Cream and Green Tea Hyaluronic Serum to protect your natural skin barrier and keep you hydrated all season long.

6. Bath And Body Works Lavender Vanilla Gift Set

Unwind with the soothing blend of lavender and creamy vanilla. This gift set includes a fragrance mist, body lotion, and shower gel, all packed in a beautifully designed gift bag.

7. SEREKO' Vitamin C Clarifying Body Oil

Take your beauty gifting game a notch up with those clarifying body oil. It is the perfect festive season gift for anyone seeking radiant, hydrated skin. Infused with Vitamin C, this body oil brightens and evens skin tone while providing deep moisturization.

8. Forest Essentials Opulence Gift Set

This luxurious gift set from Forest Essentials at Priya Highstreet is just the perfect festive beauty offering this season. Consisting of six essentials, this one is a solid pick for gifting this season.

9. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Rich Cleansing Oil

This is a smooth, rich textured, deep cleansing oil that gently removes heavy makeup from the skin. Formulated with rice extract, rice bran oil and kukuinut oil, it provides skin with rich moisture and nourishment without leaving a sticky residue. This rich cleansing oil is formulated without mineral oil.

10. Fix My Curls X FAE Beauty

This festive season, gift the ultimate beauty upgrade with this limited edition gift box. The box contains Hair Mist, a delicious bourbon vanilla-scented mist and Fae Beauty's lipstick.

11. TYPE Beauty Hydra Jelly Tint

Type Beauty's stunning collection of hydrating, exfoliating, and brightening jelly tints! The collection features three innovative variants tailored to different skin needs.

