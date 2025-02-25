Here Are 5 Things To Do On Your Birthday Getaway To Lonavala, Like Triptii Dimri

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri recently rang in her 31st birthday on Sunday, February 23. The star finally shared pictures from her low-key birthday celebrations with her loved ones. Ditching the luxurious vacation, Triptii had a relaxing birthday near Mumbai in Lonavala. Lonavala is a picturesque hill station that is an ideal destination for a weekend getaway. Just like Triptii, if you too wish to enjoy your birthday getaway in Lonavala, we have listed all the fun things you can do there. Take a look.

Visit The Pawna Lake

Pawna Lake near Lonavala is one of the serene spots that adds to the charm of the hill station. Surrounded by the lush greenery, this picturesque lake is an ideal spot for a peaceful picnic or a romantic boat ride. One should not miss the sunset by the lake, which is a beautiful sight to witness.

Enjoy A Beautiful Getaway In A Villa

If you wish to celebrate your birthday in Lonavala, the best thing to do is to rent a villa and celebrate in a serene environment. The villas here offer breathtaking views, with private pools that cater to an enjoyable getaway.

Experience The Thrill At Della Adventure Park

For the thrill-seekers, Della Adventure Park is a must-visit. This adventure park offers a range of exhilarating activities like zip-lining, bungee jumping, and ATV rides. Visiting the park and indulging in fun activities are two of the best things to do in Lonavala.

Take A Stroll At Tiger's Point

Another beautiful place to visit in Lonavala is the Tiger's Point. The place offers panoramic views of the lush valleys and hills surrounding Lonavala. The spot is popular due to its vibrant green paradise, and a stroll down here is both relaxing and rejuvenating.

Discover The Bhaja Caves

The Bhaja Caves in Lonavala are another fascinating example of ancient rock-cut architecture. For all the history lovers, this place offers stunning stupas, intricate carvings, and an enchanting atmosphere, and let us tell you, it's definitely worth a visit.

