Here Are 4 Things To Do On A Family Trip To Japan, Like Rakul Preet And Jackky Bhagnani

Power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first anniversary along with their family. Instead of a big celebration, the couple went on a fun and relaxing family trip to the Maldives.

Recently, Rakul shared a video on her Instagram showcasing all the fun both Rakul and Jackky had with their family as they celebrated their anniversary amidst the beauty of the Maldives. In the video, we can see the couple indulging in fun activities like snorkelling, cruise rides, and others. If, like Rakul and Jackky, you too wish to rip to the Maldives with your family, here are all the fun things to do there.

Enjoy Cruising

Witness the best of the Maldives from the locals' perspective as you sail on a traditional wooden boat. The clear waters and scenic views create a perfect setting for this ride. You can also embark on a sunset cruise where you chase the setting sun.

Do Scuba Diving

One of the best things to do in the Maldives with family is to go scuba diving. You can indulge in this fun adventure activity throughout the year. One can observe diverse fishes such as the eagle rays, moray eels, and others here, and the view beneath the ocean is a must-see.

Try Your Hands At Snorkelling

Explore the barrier reefs of the beautiful, pristine water. Snorkelling is one of the best activities that every tourist indulges in on their trip to the Maldives. Es. Observe marine life, meet the beautiful sea turtles, and capture fun moments underwater with your family.

Go For A Beachside Dining

Spend quality time with your family and friends enjoying a beachside experience. This exotic experience is offered by a few resorts in the Maldives, where you get to indulge in mouth-watering local and international cuisine while sitting by the ocean.

