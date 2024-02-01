Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's Regal Looks On Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha And More Are Straight Out Of A Royal Indian Wardrobe

Heeramandi's Regal Looks Are Straight From A Royal Fairytale

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will soon be released on Netflix with great Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing parts. The first look of the period drama was unveiled yesterday, and we cannot stop admiring the regal looks that look like an ethnic dream. From gorgeous, printed sarees to embroidered ghagra sets, the video was indeed a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts. Do not miss out on checking out the statement-making traditional jewellery too. Sharmin Segal's pastel outfit was teamed with a crystal-entrusted maang tikka and a jhoomar at the side of the head. She also wore a nose ring, statement rings, and traditional earrings.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Went Scuba Diving At Havelock Island. Here's How You Can Have An Active Water Baby's Vacation Too

Aditi Rao Hydari's deep red kurta with golden zari work was complemented with traditional gold jewellery. Aditi wore a statement choker necklace with encrusted stones, an elaborate maang tikka, a jhoomar, and traditional earrings.

Manisha Koirala's blush-colouredo ethnic wear and bold makeup complemented each other perfectly. The actress wore a jhoomar at the side of the head with a string-laden nose ring and a pair of statement earrings. Manisha's elaborate mehendi caught our attention undoubtedly.

Richa Chadha wore a pastel saree that had deep red roses embroidered at the borders. She paired the saree with a plain matching blouse. Richa's ornaments included a studded choker necklace, chandbali earrings and a stack of red bangles. Her tresses were left loose in natural waves as she adorned it with roses.

Also Read: Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha's Holiday In Egypt Should Be On Every History Lover's Bucket List

Sonakshi Sinha's black kurta featured floral prints in red, pink and green. The kurta had mirror work at the neckline. She wore a sheer dupatta over her head and completed her ethnic look with a jhoomar and a nose ring. Her bold makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes and dark lip colour.

In another shot, Sonakshi wore a shimmery sequined silver saree with a short-sleeved matching blouse. Her silver accessories included a choker necklace, a nose ring, and a pair of earrings. For makeup, she opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes and well-structured contours as she left her hair strands loose in natural waves.

We are in complete awe of the grandeur and majestic charm of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's vibrant wardrobe.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari Radiated Grace In A Regal Ivory Lehenga As The Showstopper For Ritu Kumar