Heavy Drinkers Are More Prone To Severe Early Brain Stroke: Study

If you cling to the idea that it's okay to gulp down a few drinks, you need to think again. Besides putting yourself at risk of ailments like liver disease, it can also lead to a fatal stroke.

According to a new study, heavy drinkers aged 64 suffered a stroke when compared to non-heavy drinkers aged 75.

The research, published in the journal Neurology, found that people who consume three or more alcoholic drinks per week are at a higher risk of intracerebral haemorrhage. This condition is a type of deadly stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. It affects people at a younger age more severely compared to those who drink less. Their brain bleeds were 70 per cent higher on average, stated the report.

The study also mentioned that heavy drinkers were more prone to showing signs of cerebral small vessel disease. This condition damages the small blood vessels in the brain, increasing the risk of dementia.

The study included 1,600 adults with an average age of 75 who had been hospitalised for intracerebral haemorrhage.

The threat does not end here. Some medical tests indicated that heavy drinkers are more susceptible to higher blood pressure and have a lower blood platelet count when hospitalised. This could affect both the severity of their strokes and their recovery.

Although the study highlights the risks of heavy drinking, it is not without limitations. It only assessed the patients' health once instead of tracking them over a longer period. Additionally, since researchers were unaware of the exact amount of alcohol consumed, it may have affected the results. Some participants might also have been untruthful about their drinking habits.

But it does not erase the fact that quitting alcohol could promote brain health and healthy ageing. As per Dr Edip Gurol, one of the study's authors and a stroke neurologist at Harvard University, it could significantly “reduce the chances of having another stroke, cognitive decline, and long-term disability.” So, positive lifestyle changes are more of an act of prevention.