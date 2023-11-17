Harry Styles' Fragrance Launch Is The Newest Addition To His Beauty Brand 'Pleasing'

Harry's Fragrance Launch Is The Newest Addition To His Beauty Brand

Harry Styles is not afraid to break the stereotype. The Watermelon Sugar singer is an expert in wearing an eccentric costume and simply pulling off the look. Now, Styles has turned a new chapter in his life, launching a new fragrance collection from his skincare brand Pleasing. The brand was launched in 2021 and now finally fragrances are added to it. Harry Styles has always broken unconventional beauty standards and with the launch of the fragrance segment, we expect nothing less. The singer shared the announcement on Instagram and well, we are impressed. According to the website, in collaboration with fragrance house Robertet, the first three fragrances are already out. From the heady, woody amber scent of Bright, Hot, to the floral, fresh amber notes of Rivulets, and the woody musk of Closeness, one can explore it all on the site.

Celebrating one year of his album Harry's House, the singer made a splash with his cow-boy-inspired avatar. Back at that time, Harry Styles still welcomed his long hair, not curly but wavy in fashion. It looked like he brought back the vintage 70s American fashion seamlessly. Besides his rusty blonde tresses, Styles also sported a mustache and archaic red sunglasses. A green and white striped t-shirt gave the finishing touches to his stylish OOTD.

Reflective of his fluid beauty and dress-up sensibilities, Harry Styles gave the Halloween festivities a fantastic twist. For his Love on Tour concert, the singer took the feminine beauty game a notch higher. He went over the top by dusting his dewy skin with generous amounts of blush, applied a shade of pink lip colour and opted for a dramatic eye makeover consisting of fluttery eyelashes and mascara. Well-manicured nails and statement rings sealed the deal of unconventionality. Slipping into the shoes of the Wizard Of Oz character Dorothy, Harry slayed in a blue gingham dress and red fishnet tights.

Harry Styles' out-of-the-box style quotient is an inspiration.