Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday Special Holiday In Abu Dhabi At This Hotel With Private Villas From Rs 1.79 Lakh

Rashmika Mandanna's birthday holiday is perfect for those who seek an offbeat adventure

he sun rose and shined brighter at the luxurious Anantara Resort in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday. Reportedly on holiday with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda, the actress explores this hidden gem with a cup of coffee as seen in her latest post on Instagram. The Anantara resort, Rashmika's chosen sanctuary for this special occasion, is nestled just off the Sir Bani Yas Wildlife Park making this property an ideal offbeat safari holiday destination. Owing to its proximity to the jungle oasis, the birthday girl was greeted by friends from the nearby area - a young Arabian Oryx and a peacock. The safari lodge villas are a fusion of rustic and modern designed to elevate the guest experience by activating all the sensory organs. A night's accommodation at the villa with a private pool costs a whopping Rs 1.79 Lakh and that probably just makes the birthday experience that much more worthwhile for this star.

How To Get There

Getting to Sir Bani Yas Island is an adventure in itself. Travellers can opt for a short flight followed by a boat transfer and a scenic drive to the property alongside the Arabian Gulf with sparkling blue waters.

Things To Do

The allure of Sir Bani Yas Island lies in its untouched wilderness and abundant wildlife. Guided nature walks offering glimpses of Arabian oryx and gazelles roaming freely in their natural habitat with indigenous flora and fauna must be on your list of experiences when staying at the property. For the adventurous soul, the island offered a myriad of outdoor activities to satisfy every craving. Exhilarating water sports, from kayaking along the tranquil mangroves to snorkelling amidst vibrant coral reefs provide an experience of a lifetime.

Culinary Experiences

From freshly caught seafood to exotic Middle Eastern delicacies, each dish at their in-house restaurant is a culinary masterpiece that tantalises taste buds.

Far removed from the hustle and bustle of city life, this secluded haven offers a sanctuary for those seeking solace in nature's embrace.

