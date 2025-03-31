Hania Aamir's Glossy Pink Lips And Glowy Skin Is An Ideal Eid Makeup Look

On the occasion of Eid, Hania Aamir wishes her fans with a delightful social media post. The star, who is quite active on Instagram, shared a series of pictures of herself looking beautiful as ever. In the pictures, Hania can be seen donning stunning ethnic attire, but what grabbed our attention was her subtle festive look.

For the look, Hania went with a seamless base with lots of skin tint, lots of highlighter on the cheekbones and nose, her signature rosy glam cheeks, soft shimmery eyelids, mascara-coated eyes, neatly filled brows, and pink lips, finely topped with a gloss for all the necessary shine. The star elevated her look by pairing her makeup with stunning accessories like a pair of jhumkas. The star completed her look by styling her wavy tresses all open, cascading down the shoulders.

Hania's style and beauty game are always on point, and one can always count on her for festive inspiration.