Hania Aamir Paints Edinburgh Red In A Stunning Halter-Neck Bodycon Dress

Hania Aamir never fails to mesmerise us with her impeccable style. Be it red carpet looks or casual outings, the star always makes sure to turn heads with her stylish picks. Recently, the actress shared pictures from her birthday celebration in Edinburgh, and we are in love with her birthday outfit. The 28-year-old star dolled up in a stylish red bodycon dress for the night.

In the pictures, we can see Hania celebrating her birthday dinner along with her family and friends. Sharing the images on Instagram, she wrote, “niklain phir”. For the occasion, Hania wore a red dress featuring a halter neckline with a backless design and body-hugging details. Her simple pick is an ideal blend of glam and elegance. Hania's red dress is an ideal pick for a birthday celebration and cocktail nights. The star accessorised her look with golden layered neck chains, a pair of statement earrings and rings. For her makeup, Hania kept her signature look on with a subtle-glam base, lots of blush, a decent amount of highlighter and contour, brown shimmery lids, wispy lashes, neatly done eyebrows and pink lips; the star looked as glamorous as ever. With her hair tied in a messy bun, the star completed her look.

Hania Aamir's fashion choices are an ideal blend of subtle yet glam, and we love every bit of it.

