Girls Are Blaming March For Late Periods On Instagram. The Actual Reason Is Basic Math

You're not alone if you're running late on your period this month (and wondering, "How come March isn't over yet?").

But before we blame the universe or invent a new seasonal conspiracy, here's the truth: it's not "March theory". It's basic math.

The Cursed Month

Scroll through Instagram right now, and it feels like a womenhood collective spiral. Women are comparing notes, counting days, and side-eyeing their period tracker apps and trying to figure out what is messing with their hormones this month. And the result? Blaming the month itself.

"Why is everyone's period delayed this month?," a woman user posted.

"March has to be the worst for girls: Mercury Retrograde + late period + PMS," then another.

"Tf is the March period delay theory?," says another.

These videos have gone viral and have received thousands of comments from women complaining that they too are also late.

Somewhere along the way, this turned into what people are now calling "March theory," a belief that periods get delayed in March because of changing weather, sunlight, or some vague post-winter hormonal reset. It sounds convincing enough when everyone around you seems to be going through the same thing.

And just like that, March got labelled as a 'cursed' month.

This was further confirmed by Dr Kunjal Parikh Gusani on Instagram, who addressed the panic directly and said, "In this phase of the year, many people experience:

Increased stress (work deadlines, exams, routine shifts)

Sleep disruption

Travel or schedule changes

Diet and activity fluctuations

All of this affects one key event: ovulation."

She further explains, if ovulation happens late, your period will come late. It's not random, and it's definitely not because March decided to be dramatic.

The Real Reason: Basic Math

Now here's the part no one is talking about enough. February has only 28 days.

That's it. That's the twist.

If your cycle is, say, 30 or 31 days long, and your last period started in early February, your next one naturally spills further into March. But because February is shorter, it feels like there's a bigger gap than usual.

You're not actually late. The calendar just compressed one month and stretched the perception into the next.

When A Delayed Period Is Actually About Your Body

That said, not every delay can be brushed off as calendar confusion.

There are genuine biological reasons why your period might be late:

Stress can delay ovulation, which pushes your cycle forward

Hormonal imbalances, including conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Thyroid issues that interfere with cycle regulation

Sudden weight changes or intense exercise

Changes in sleep patterns

Travel or time zone disruptions

Sometimes, this is also when underlying conditions become more noticeable.

The key thing to remember is this: an occasional delay is common. But if your cycles are repeatedly irregular, that's when it's worth getting it checked.

Bottomline: Should You Blame March?

Not really.

What feels like a shared, chaotic "March moment" is actually a mix of perception, timing, and a bit of lifestyle chaos thrown in. Your body didn't suddenly decide to sync up with everyone else because of a trending theory.