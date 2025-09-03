Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's Rs 15 Crore Mumbai Home Is All About Comfort And Elegance

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are celebrating a special milestone in their lives as they welcomed their second son on September 1, 2025. While the couple often shares glimpses of their personal life on social media, fans got a closer look at their Rs 15 crore Mumbai home when filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited them back in May this year and posted a video tour.

Inside Gauahar And Zaid's Home

The home begins with a green gate marked with "KHAN," which opens into a spacious hall. The area branches into two sections, a drawing room on one side and a dining space on the other.

The drawing room is colourful yet tasteful, with yellow sofas that brighten the space against pastel-toned walls. A large French window not only brings in plenty of natural light but also offers sweeping views of the city. Mirror artwork on the walls adds a modern touch to the otherwise classic setting.

On the opposite side, the dining area features a sleek table with a chandelier overhead. The walls are decorated with art that reflects the couple's fondness for vintage-inspired design.

The kitchen has been designed with simplicity in mind, using white and yellow cupboards that create a cheerful atmosphere. A large window ensures the space feels open and practical for everyday use.

When Farah Khan toured the house, she expressed her admiration immediately, saying, "Oh my God, Gauahar, what a beautiful home!" She later joked, "All of you have such beautiful houses, why don't I have one like this?" before adding with a smile, "I'm loving your house".

For Gauahar and Zaid, this home is more than just an address in Mumbai. It reflects their personalities and has been the backdrop to their journey as a family, now with two children.

Gauahar Khan's Luxe Lifestyle And Net Worth

Beyond the interiors, the couple's lifestyle reflects their success. According to Times Now, Gauahar's estimated net worth sits at nearly Rs 49 crore. From reality TV stints to brand collaborations and event performances, her income streams are as dynamic as her journey. Their garage is just as luxe, housing a Mercedes-Benz A Limousine, an Audi Q7 limited edition, and a Ford.

