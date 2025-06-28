Fungus, Cuts, HIV: That Pedicure Comes With Risks No One Tells You About

It was just another self-care day for 59-year-old Anita House from Flowery Branch, Georgia, when she and her sister headed to their usual local salon for some routine services. It was a place House had visited many times.

However, things took a sharp turn when, just two days after her pedicure, a seemingly minor infection on her toe worsened rapidly. The infection grew so severe that House eventually had to get her toes amputated.

This incident occurred in 2019. According to House, the infection likely started when a salon worker removed an ingrown toenail on her right foot's big toe. While this practice is quite common in many nail salons, House believes the technician cut a little too deep, causing excessive bleeding.

"That's [my guess] of when bacteria got in. I can't prove it in a court of law, but if I was a betting woman, that would be my bet," she told Fox News.

Pedicures can be dangerous when done incorrectly. Photo: Pexels

Unfortunately, House's story isn't the only one of its kind.

In 2021, a Florida nail salon was ordered to pay Rs 14.5 crore (approx $1.75 million) to Clara Shellman, who lost her leg after a botched pedicure. According to Shellman and her lawyer, the salon used dirty tools that led to an infection and aggravated her peripheral arterial disease. Her foot had to be amputated during treatment. The salon, now permanently shut, bore full responsibility for the incident.

Pedicures, though generally considered safe, can be dangerous when done incorrectly. From cuts and fungal infections to even life-threatening conditions like sepsis or HIV, poor hygiene and bad technique can have serious consequences.

The Fish Pedicure

Banned in many parts of the US, Canada and Europe, fish pedicures are becoming increasingly popular in India. You can even spot them being offered on busy street corners.

Also known as fish spas or fish therapy, these treatments involve placing your feet in a tank of water filled with Garra rufa (or "doctor fish") that nibble away dead skin. The idea is to leave your feet smooth and exfoliated.

Fish pedicure is quite popular in India. Photo: Pinterest

But there are hidden risks. A 2018 case study published in JAMA Dermatology warned about a woman in her twenties who developed onychomadesis -- a condition where toenails detach and fall off -- after a fish pedicure. She had gone to a dermatologist after months of unexplained nail shedding.

A 2024 report by Dermatocare adds that if someone with an open wound or infection dips their feet into a fish tank, the water can easily become contaminated. This can transmit bacterial infections and viruses like HIV or hepatitis to others.

With more salons offering unusual options, from ice cream pedicures to wine soaks, it's clear that indulgent foot treatments are on trend. But when not done right, they can go very, very wrong.

So, does this mean you should stop getting pedicures altogether? Not necessarily. But being cautious is key.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Getting A Pedicure

1. Avoid shaving your legs beforehand

Shaving creates micro-cuts on the skin, making it easier for bacteria to enter. Ideally, avoid shaving for at least 24 hours before your appointment.

2. Inspect the salon's hygiene practices

Make sure the tools are sterilised and foot tubs are cleaned thoroughly between clients. Ask if they use disposable liners or hospital-grade disinfectant.

Not all salons operate within regulations. Photo: Unsplash

3. Don't let anyone cut your cuticles or ingrown nails

Cutting cuticles can create open wounds and increase your infection risk. Push them back gently instead. And never allow a technician to remove ingrown nails; leave that to a medical professional.

4. Bring your own tools if possible

If you can, carry your own nail file, buffer, and even clippers, to reduce exposure to reused equipment.

5. Don't get a pedicure if you have open cuts or infections

If your feet have wounds, cracked skin, or even a bug bite, postpone your appointment. Bacteria can easily enter through compromised skin.

6. Choose a salon with a licence and trained technicians

Not all salons operate within regulations. Opt for one that has visibly displayed licences and employs trained professionals.

Pro Tip: Check Google review first.

7. Skip risky treatments like fish pedicures

They may look fun and relaxing, but they come with too many hygiene and health risks to be worth it.

8. Diabetics should consult a doctor first

If you have diabetes or poor circulation, even a small nick can be dangerous. Speak to a medical professional before booking a pedicure.

Final Line

While pedicures can be a form of self-care, they shouldn't come at the cost of your health. With just a few precautions and a little bit of awareness, you can enjoy your salon visits without fear. So, go ahead and treat yourself - but smartly.