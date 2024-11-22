From Super Soft Socks To Hard Case Trolleys, 13 New Launches To Make Note Of In November 2024

November is here and with it, plans to attend weddings of loved ones, take autumn getaways out of town and transform your skin care for the colder months to come. That's where we've got you covered. This month's launches are designed to make life smoother for you; whether that means keeping your skin soft or the wheels on your luggage smooth. Take a look at our top 13 launches for November 2024.

(Also Read: From Sunscreen In Mousse Form To The Sharpest Kitchen Knives Ever, 11 Superb Lifestyle Launches For September 2024)

1. Eucerin Makes Its Way To India

The globally renowned dermatological skincare brand, Eucerin has officially launched in India. With over a century of expertise, Eucerin is celebrated for its science-backed, dermatologically-tested formulations that caters to diverse skin concerns, including dryness, sensitivity, acne, and aging. This launch will mean that Eucerin's two most sought-after ranges are finally being made available to Indian consumers; the Anti-Pigment line, which targets hyperpigmentation with the hero product being the Dual Serum, and the Sun Protection line, known for its cutting-edge UV defense and skin health benefits. Leveraging cutting-edge research and active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and patented Thiamidol, Eucerin will now be the one-stop shop for those who suffer from pigmentation and require sun protection.

The Eucerin Anti-Pigment and Sun Protection Line is available on Nykaa.

2. Colour Your Hair At Home Like The Pros Do With Schwarzkopf At-Home Kits

Now you can colour your hair at home with Schwarzkopf products without even needing to visit a salon. Schwarzkopf's at-home coloring kits provide vibrant, long-lasting color, from rich brunettes to bold reds, that are formulated with Omegaplex and Hyaluronic Acid for care while colouring. Each kit is equipped with everything you need for a seamless coloring experience: a colour cream, developer, applicator, gloves, and two types of hair masks. Ideal for touch-ups or complete transformations, these kits make professional-grade hair coloring accessible and affordable.

Schwarzkopf At-Home is priced at Rs 675 onwards and is available on Nykaa.

3. Feel Nourished Without Stickiness With Aqualogica's Milk Fluid Moisturizer

Aqualogica's Milk Fluid Moisturizer is a lightweight, nourishing moisturizer designed to hydrate, replenish and enhance skin's softness without feeling greasy. The milk-like formula absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use and those who can't stand a sticky skin finish. Aqualogica's Milk Fluid Moisturizer also contains natural fruits and actives and promises 48 hours of moisturisation. It comes in 3 variants of Illuminate+, Glow+ and Barrier+ to even the skin, brighten the skin and repair the skin respectively.

The Aqualogica Milk Fluid Moisturizer are priced at Rs 449 for 70ml and are available on the official brand website.

4. Bonjour's Silken Socks Are Super Soft And Don't Lose Their Shape

Let's just say that these aren't your ordinary pair of socks. Bonjour's Silken Socks for women are crafted with ultra-soft fibers and their lightweight material ensures all-day comfort, while the snug fit provides a seamless, second-skin feel. As they provide breathability for the feet, these socks are ideal for regulating temperature and preventing moisture. But they are not just about aesthetics; they also prioritise functionality. The elastane-made strong and durable material helps keep the socks in the best shape and they come in anklet and secret styles in a wide variety of hues. Their anti-slip construction ensures they stay in place, while the reinforced arch band and heel band enhance durability, making them a long-lasting addition to your wardrobe.

Bonjour's Silken Socks for women are priced at Rs 499 and are available on e-commerce platforms.

5. Get Trendy And Tinted With La Mior's Bouncy Jelly Lip & Cheek Stain

La Mior Bouncy Jelly Lip & Cheek Stain is a versatile beauty product that adds a vibrant flush to both, lips and cheeks. Its unique jelly-like texture blends effortlessly into the skin, creating a dewy finish that promises to last for hours. Infused with vegan collagen, aloe and watermelon, it provides a buildable pop of color that is ideal for a fresh look and allows for customisable intensity that is also hydrating and cooling.

The La Mior Bouncy Jelly Lip & Cheek Stains are priced at Rs 2,250 for 4gms and are available on the official brand website.

6. Suds Up Most Creamily With NIVEA's Creme Body Wash

Your shower is set to turn into the most luxurious experience as NIVEA has launched its brand new Creme Body Wash. Infused with Vitamin C, E, and moisturising oils, its creamy texture produces a rich, velvety lather that envelops the skin. The signature NIVEA fragrance adds a soothing and invigorating sensory experience while the formula leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and replenished after every wash. Offering the ultimate indulgence for your skin, this one combines gentle cleansing with deep hydration for a pampering shower experience.

The NIVEA Creme Body Wash is priced at Rs 250 for 250ml and is available on e-commerce platforms.

7. Urban Jungle's Travel Range Will Make Your Journey Smoother

From the house of Safari comes Urban Jungle, a travel and accessory brand that's made for the jet-setting lifestyle of the new generation. Its trolley bags come in 3 sizes of small, cabin and large as a collection of hard case luggage that is decorated with bright colours and spunky designs. The Urban Jungle backpacks are structured and thoughtfully designed to offer easy organisation and all-day carrying comfort, whether it's to work or travel. Duffles come in demure hues of black and navy blue to act as a sleek and spacious companion on weekend getaways and gym runs. All your travelling needs; for short trips or long holidays, will be fulfilled in a single place with the launch of this snazzy new travel brand.

Urban Jungle products are available on the official brand website.

8. Remove Impurities Like Never Before With Simple's Cleansing Jelly Oil

Simple was onto definitely something when they launched their Kind To Skin Cleansing Jelly Oil. This jelly and oil hybrid is a revolutionary cleanser that blends the effectiveness of an oil-based makeup remover with the lightweight texture of a jelly. The innovative jelly-to-oil formula effortlessly dissolves makeup, sunscreen, and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like squalane and glycerin, it is free of perfume, colour, soap and suphates. This product is part of Simple's Kind To Skin range, which champions sustainability with recyclable packaging and cruelty-free formulations.

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Jelly Oil is priced at Rs 549 for 50ml and is available on the official brand website.

9. SOIE's Wedding Lingerie Will Be Loved Even After The Big Day

Along with outfits and makeup, wedding lingerie too is an essential part of a bride's trousseau, offering the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and sensuality for her special day and beyond. SOIE's wedding collection has arrived in time for all brides-to-be to mark their wedding day, honeymoon and married life with a series of lingerie look in a variety of styles, materials, and designs to suit every bride's preferences and gown silhouette. The Padded Bra and Mid-Rise Briefs are a comfort-first set for daily wear that provides full coverage with padding, a mid-rise waist and no wires poking at the skin. The Push-Up Bra and Mid-Rise Panty Set is perfect for a night out with medium coverage and the oomph of a padded push-up design with full back coverage of the bottoms with no visible panty line. The Seamless Tummy Shaper Briefs will be a lingerie essential for every occasion as it comes with tummy controlling abilities, high compression fabric and full coverage for a visibly slimmer look under any outfit that's worn. Whether understated or elaborate, SOIE's intimate wear is a celebration of the bride's personal style, creating cherished moments that make her feel confident and beautiful.

The SOIE wedding collection is available on the official brand website.

10. Shower Smarter With Dove's Range Of Serum Bodywashes

If your regular muster of shower gels and soaps simply aren't cutting it anymore, then upgrade your time spent showering with Dove's range of serum-enriched bodywashes. Containing an expert blend of actives to target different bodily concerns, they offer tailored solutions for glowing, healthy skin. Glow Recharge is made with 3% brightening serum + vitamin C for energised, illuminated skin. Exfoliate Away has 4% refining serum + AHA to remove dead skin cells. Acne Clear features 1% clearing serum + salicylic acid to clear acne from the body and help prevent it in future. It's like body care on steroids, but thankfully, not literally. The range also includes a Glow Recharge beauty bar to brighten the skin and Exfoliate Away beauty bar to polish the skin, for those more comfortable with a solid formula.

The Dove beauty bars are priced at Rs 399 and serum bodywashes are priced at 560 and are available on Nykaa.

11. Mona B's Eco-Friendly Bags Will Be Your Favourite Travel Companion

Whether your daily look includes a backpack to head to work or a duffle slung on your shoulder, Mona B's label of eco-friendly bags and accessories won't disappoint. Choose from the Explorer Backpack, which has padded shoulder straps, padded compartments and is made from cotton canvas and vegan leather material. Or the Jamie Duffel which has corded carry handles, ample storage space and detachable and adjustable shoulder straps for ease even with weight. There's also the Cord Duffle which comes with plenty of space and handy pockets which keeps your essentials organised while being made of lightweight and durable construction. From various styles of bags, travel accessories like luggage tags, essentials for your pet as well as homeware for your living room and dining room, Mona B's line blends functionality with elegance.

Mona B products are available on the official brand website.

12. Strengthen Your Skin Barrier With The Derma Co.'s Ceramide Range

The Derma Co.'s Ceramide Range is crafted to restore and protect the skin's natural barrier with ceramides; specifically Urea, Lipid complex and Oat extract, which are essential lipids naturally present in the skin. The range comprises of 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturizer, 5% Nia-Ceramide Daily Hydrating Moisturizer and 5% Nia-Ceramide Deep Hydrating Cream. Designed to reinforce the skin's resilience against environmental stressors, the range is particularly beneficial for individuals with dry, sensitive, or compromised skin. It blends Niacinamide with Ceramides to fade dark spots and even the tone while locking in moisture and provide long-lasting hydration.

The Derma Co. Ceramide Range is priced at Rs 449 for 100gms and is available on the official brand website.

13. Wrangler X SOCIAL Join Hands For A Merchandise Collection

Wrangler has partnered with SOCIAL to launch an exclusive co-branded merchandise line that fuses Wrangler's legendary style with SOCIAL's urban energy and cultural influence for a limited-edition collection of merchandise. The cowboy and biker elements of the former merge with the bracket branding, beer pong and noodle boxes of the latter to create a collection that is young, fun and packed with personality.

The Wrangler X SOCIAL collection will be available at retail stores and on the official brand website.

(Also Read: From A Global Smoothie Chain To A Gel-To-Oil Makeup Remover, Embrace The Festive Season With These 12 Launches For October 2024)