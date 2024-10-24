From A Global Smoothie Chain To A Gel-To-Oil Makeup Remover, Embrace The Festive Season With These 12 Launches For October 2024

The Himalaya Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric Face Serum is priced at Rs 499 for 30 ml and is available across retail and e-commerce platforms.

2. Get That Festive Glow With PureSense's Watermelon Burst Face Serum

Want radiance that comes through even when you aren't wearing makeup? Then trust the right skincare for that. In time for the festivities, PureSense has introduced its Watermelon Burst Face Serum, which is designed to deliver an instant hydra boost for a glass skin effect. This lightweight formula combines hyaluronic acid, 100% real watermelon extracts, prebiotic moisturizers, and a potent mix of vitamins B3, B5, C, and E. Together, they work hand-in-hand to improve skin glow, firmness, elasticity, and plumpness while locking in moisture.

The PureSense Watermelon Burst Face Serum is priced at 28ml for Rs. 695 and 10ml for Rs. 399 and is available online on the official brand website.

3. Minimalist's HOCL Skin Relief Spray Proves That Calm Comes In A Bottle

We've heard of skin toners but Minimalist's latest one is unlike anything you've tried before. Hypochlorous Acid is naturally produced within the body as part of its immune response to fight off bacteria and infection and help soothe irritated skin. Hence, this spray leverages it to create a skincare solution that helps to reduce acne, eczema, redness, itchiness, face or body inflammation, all while supporting the skin's natural barrier. In a handy spray bottle, it offers convenient and effortless application with optimal pH of 4.7 to fight off bacteria and infection and help soothe irritated skin.



The Minimalist HOCL Skin Relief Spray is priced at Rs 399 for 200ml and is available on the official brand website.

4. Sula Merlot Arrives In Time For Its 25th Anniversary

As a name that is synonymous with wine in India, Sula celebrates their 25th anniversary in the Indian wine industry. To mark the occasion, the brand has debuted the Sula Merlot wine, which is the first launch in the core Sula series in almost a decade. It brings the rich heritage of this classic grape to Indian wine lovers, who are both beginners and enthusiasts. With its velvety smooth texture, rich fruit flavors, and notes of chocolate and cherries, Sula Merlot is a smooth, lush red. Perfectly suited to the Indian palate, this elegant and delightful wine is best enjoyed slightly chilled.

Sula Merlot is priced at Rs 895 and is available in retail outlets across Mumbai and Pune.

5. Wash Away The Dullness With POND'S Bright Beauty Anti-Dullness Facewash

Any good skincare routine starts with a good cleanser that washes away the sins of your past night. Make this step of your skincare routine work harder for you when you choose the POND'S Bright Beauty Anti-Dullness Facewash this season. Enriched with Glutaboost Essence, this face wash aims to effectively cleanse while helping brighten the complexion and fade dark spots. It promises to minimize pores, reduce blemishes, and even the skin tone.

The POND'S Bright Beauty Anti-Dullness Facewash is priced at Rs 100 upward and is available across retail and e-commerce platforms.

6. Sparkle Brighter This Season With Crocs And Elevated Jibbitz Charms

If you thought only high heels were meant for Diwali festivities, it's time to think again. This season, Crocs is reinventing what festive footwear looks like in time for Diwali. From the bold Crush styles to the iconic Classic Clog, their range of classic Crocs paired with elevated Jibbitz charms is the perfect combo to elevate your style game. Choose from the signature clogs or platform sandals or even heeled clogs to wear with your salwar suit and sharara set and set a whole new trend in itself. Ditch the ordinary and embrace your inner fashionista this season so instead of the usual stilettos, why not try a pair of Crocs instead?

Crocs and Jibbitz charms are available for purchase on the official brand website.

7. Nivea's 3-in-1 Tint Cares And Adds Colour To Lips And Cheeks

After being the trusted skin creme for generations, Nivea is launching a refreshing new product that does more than care for the skin. The Nivea Caring Beauty Lip & Cheek tint is a multipurpose colour for the cheeks and lips, which also protects from the sun. It is infused with vitamin E, organic almond oil and SPF 30 UV protection to delivers 24-hour moisture and buildable colour for lips and cheeks. The product is available in three colour variants i.e. Red, Pink and Rose and fits perfectly into any modern, quick-paced beauty routine as well as when it's on the go.

The Nivea Caring Beauty Lip & Cheek Tint is priced at Rs 299 and is available across e-commerce platforms.

8. U.S. Polo Assn's New Capsule Collection Has A Royal Jaipur Touch

U.S. Polo Assn., which is the official brand of the United States Polo Association, has announced an exclusive collaboration with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, which is called U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection. The capsule collection beautifully merges Jaipur's royal heritage with the refined elegance of sports fashion. Each piece is meticulously crafted, drawing from the architectural marvels and majestic motifs of the City Palace, while incorporating the elegance and regal charm of Jaipur's iconic Panchranga flag.

U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection is available across retail platforms and on the official brand website.

9. Fiore's Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel Changes From Gel To Oil

Fiore has launches its Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel, which is a makeup remover like no other. The luxurious double cleansing solution is crafted with a blend of Black Jamaican Castor Oil, Blue Tansy Oil, Grape-seed oil, Blue Spirulina extract and Vitamin E. This cleanser transforms from a gel to oil and then a gentle milk-like texture upon contact with water. This emulsification helps remove makeup, sunscreen and any impurities effortlessly and rinses off easily. The formula is free from artificial fragrance and color and you'll be pleased to note that its delightful blue color is naturally derived from Blue Spirulina.

The Fiore Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel is priced at Rs 899 for 50ml and is available on the official brand website.

10. Mamaearth Launches Kerala Thaali Range

Mamaearth has a brand new haircare innovation in time for the festive season. The Indian brand has launched the Kerala Thaali Hair Care range. This one-of-a-kind regional range is a tribute to the rich cultural heritage and natural bounty of Kerala, which brings together the best of nature's goodness in a holistic hair care experience. Paying tribute to the state which is known for its rich beauty heritage, the range contains produce popular in the state of Kerala including hibiscus, shikakai, and amla. This range features a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask as well as hair oil infused with the regional ingredients.

The Mamaearth Kerala Thaali Hair Care range is available available across e-commerce platforms.

11. Dr. Sheth's Kesar And Kojic Acid Duo Will Pack A Punch Against Darkness

This season, skin darkness won't stand a chance against you when you've got the power of both, kesar and kojic acid by your side. The new range from Dr Sheth's features an oil-free moisturiser, sunscreen and underarm roll-on. They utilise these two ingredients to soothe the skin and fight stubborn marks and skin darkness, even across the underarms. It's almost like answer to one of nearly everybody's skincare prayers.

Dr. Sheth's Kesar And Kojic Acid range is priced at Rs 349 upward and is available across e-commerce platforms.

12. Jamba Juice Debuts In Mumbai This Month

After making its presence felt across the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, the quick service restaurant is set to enter India this month. Their first outlet will be in Bandra in Mumbai in October 2024 where they will serve their juices, snacks and most popularly, their Whirl'd-famous smoothies. The food chain will offer convenient experience with in-store dining as well as grab-and-go options where in one can experience their classic Mango-a-Go-Go Smoothie, the Açai Primo bowl and the new Avocado Coffee Smoothie.

Jamba Juice is open in Bandra West in Mumbai.