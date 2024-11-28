From Sneakers That Prioritise Comfort For Everyday Wear To Jackets That Will Help You Layer Up In Style; 10 Fashion Launches That Are November's Top Picks

1. The ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 Sneaker Will Keep You Comfortable Everyday

This ASICS SportStyle sneaker with a reimagined design provides enhanced comfort for everyday wear. It has the iconic asymmetric panelling and open mesh construction that is designed to fit the foot's natural shape. Priced at Rs 13,999, it is available online and in select stores.

2. Give Your Footwear Game An Upgrade This Winter With Russo Brunello's Tan Knee High Studded Boots

If you're on the look out for a brand new pair of boots to add to your winter closet? Then Russo Brunello's tan knee high studded boots are the answer to your styling prayers. Priced at Rs 15,499, this pair can be styled with dresses or with a pair of denims alike.

3. Suit Up In Style For Brunch, A Meeting And Beyond With Dash & Dot's Olive Brocade Pant Suit

Dash and Dot's notch collared half-sleeved top is made out of a green lamé twill weave fabric, that features a single marble-and-gold button closure. This is paired with matching straight-cut pants lends a flattering shape to your figure. Priced at Rs 12,980, this newly launched pant suit can be your ride or die for the upcoming season.

4. Get Yourself A Bronze Arm Candy With The Guess Sela Convertible Crossbody Bag

Add a touch of glam to your outfit with the bronze coloured Guess Sela convertible crossbody bag. It is priced at Rs 13,600 and features a sleek metallic finish, versatile design with an adjustable strap that makes it perfect for transitioning from day to night effortlessly.

5. Wrap Yourself Up In A Fuzzy Layer This Winter With Style Island's Julie Wool Jacket

Style Island's chic cropped double-breasted wool jacket in a classic black colour is designed to offer a slimming effect. Its structured fit and textured fabric make it perfect for layering and styling from day to night. Priced at Rs 6999, this piece is sure to elevate your casual and formal wardrobe alike.

6. Give Your Winter Wardrobe A Statement Piece To Cherish With This AMIRI Leather Bomber Jacket

Amiri's leather bomber jacket features its vintage iconography being a signature piece of the design house. This three-layered leather bomber jacket is finished with banded rib accents and a snap-button closure to make it a perfect pick to layer in style this winter.

7. Details By KAZO Brings You A New Arm Candy With Its Signature Duffel Bag

Part of Details by KAZO's new collection for every occasion, this mini duffel bag in a signature print brown hue with tan piping and gold hardware is priced at Rs 4,290 and will be the perfect addition to your handbag closet.

8. Hush Puppies Party Ready Collection Will Elevate Your Footwear Game This Season

Check out this new offering from Hush Puppies's Party Ready Collection which features occasion wear including metallic toned cross-strapped heels, ballerinas, block heels, sling backs and more are infused with comfort technology to give you all the glam and with zero compromise on comfort. Priced at Rs 3999, these are available across Hush Puppies stores, Bata stores, and bata.com.

9. Dress It Up With Madame's Shanaya Kapoor Shimmery Gathered Detail Bodycon Wine Maxi Dress

This stunning maxi dress will be the perfect addition to any wardrobe because it hugs the body in all the right places. The rich wine colour exudes elegance and sophistication along with the gathered details that add unique texture. Priced at Rs 2899, this dress is sure to become a staple that you will either layer with jackets and blazer or wear by itself.

10. Divya Aggarwal's Lunara Co-ord Set Will Make Its Way To Becoming Your Wardrobe Staple

The Lunara co-ord set from the house of designer Divya Aggarwal will give you the decadent elegance of your sartorial dreams. This stunning dup made out of denim features an embellished shirt adorned with floral embroidery and cut out design detailed with gold-toned beadwork to add the sparkle element to your closet. It is paired with a pair of straight pants to complete the look to perfection. Priced at Rs 39,000 this coordinated duo will amp up your closet and how.