From Shah Rukh Khan Songs To Bald Eagles, Why Big Bear Lake Is California's Best-Kept Secret for Indians

There are few places in California that pack in as much as Big Bear Lake. One moment you're kayaking across glassy waters, the next you're off-roading through mountain trails or axe-throwing like a Viking.

Families sprawl out on lakeside picnics, couples cozy up in boutique cabins, and thrill-seekers chase everything from jet skis to mountain hikes.

Big Bear is a destination that refuses to pick a side - it's equal parts adrenaline, relaxation, and small-town charm, all tucked into the San Bernardino Mountains just a couple of hours' drive from Los Angeles.

Getting there is as easy as a scenic two-hour road trip from LA, making it a perfect extension for anyone tracing the legendary Route 66, the "Mother Road" that once linked Chicago to Santa Monica.

From Route 66 To The Mountains

NDTV's California road trip was already stacked with bucket-list stops - from cruising down stretches of the legendary Route 66 to wandering through Joshua Tree's desert magic and spotting retro hideouts in Palm Springs.

But just when it felt like the road couldn't surprise anymore, a short drive upward shifted everything. Gone were the cactus-lined highways and desert heat, replaced by alpine air, whispering pines, and a lake sparkling like it had been painted into the landscape.

Bird's-eye view of Big Bear Lake. Photo: Visit Big Bear

Welcome to Big Bear Lake - once a Gold Rush settlement, later a ski capital, and now a year-round favourite for travellers seeking experiences that go beyond the usual postcard version of California.

Everyone's Favourite Lake

Big Bear isn't just loved by locals; it has a way of winning over just about everyone who visits. Stretching 11 km long with more than 32 km of shoreline, the lake is an open invitation to dive in - figuratively and literally.

If your idea of a holiday involves being out on the water, Big Bear delivers. From paddle boarding and wakeboarding to jet skiing and tubing, it's all there for the taking. Anglers will find fishing spots tucked along quiet edges of the shoreline, while kayakers can glide across calm waters soaking up the alpine stillness.

For those who'd rather keep their feet dry, Boulder Bay - a postcard-perfect park with rocky islands and sweeping lake views - is a must for lakeside picnics, with the San Bernardino Mountains standing guard in the distance.

Boulder Lake: Soaking up the stillness, one paddle at a time. Photo: Visit Big Bear

And when you're ready to swap nature for a little nostalgia, Big Bear's downtown feels like it's been pulled out of a storybook, lined with mom-and-pop shops, rustic diners, and the kind of small-town warmth that makes you linger longer than you planned.

Thrills On Wheels and Axes

For visitors who like their vacations with a side of adrenaline, Big Bear is more than up to the challenge.

One of the quirkiest experiences is the Tourzilla Off-Road Adventure. Imagine climbing into a monster-sized truck that holds eleven passengers, guided by a towering 6'7" guide, desi with the energy of a rock concert. As the truck thundered across mountain trails, passengers were treated to sweeping valley views, tales of mining heritage, and the kind of off-road etiquette you never knew you needed.

And because travel always comes with unexpected desi moments, our guide casually cranked up Shah Rukh Khan classics mid-ride - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Koi Mil Gaya and Chhaiya Chhaiya thumped through the speakers proving -that Bollywood really does find its way to every corner of the globe.

If monster trucks aren't enough, there's always axe throwing. Yes, axe throwing. It has become one of Big Bear's most talked-about pastimes. We walked into Yosemite Axe Throwing, the only axe throwing company in the world that uses 100% reclaimed trees for its targets.

Yes, here you're hurling axes at real log rounds instead of generic wooden boards - and that makes all the difference. If lucks on your side, you might even run into Nate Hodges himself, a world champion axe thrower, and the founder of the space, ready to offer tips and techniques that transform a fun activity into a legit thrill.

The Priceless Luxury Of Doing Nothing

But here's the twist: for all its high-energy activities, Big Bear's biggest luxury lies in slowing down.

Big Bear Lake, a small mountain town just 2 hours away from Los Angeles. Photo: Visit Big Bear

There's something about sitting by the lake with a book, strolling along the shoreline collecting pine cones, or simply watching the sky shift from bright California blue to dusky pinks and purples. Helicopter rides offer jaw-dropping bird's-eye views of the alpine landscape, but the simple act of stargazing can be just as magical.

Families gather around campfires, couples sink into the quiet of cozy cabins, and solo travellers rediscover the art of unhurried days. In a world that constantly pushes speed, Big Bear makes a bold case for the opposite. Here, doing nothing feels like the most indulgent thing you can do.

Staying In Style

Big Bear's stays are as much a part of the experience as its scenery. NDTV checked into The Sessions Retreat & Hotel, a boutique property right in the heart of Big Bear Lake village - walking distance from restaurants, shopping streets, and even a quick drive to the ski resorts.

The hotel blends mountain charm with an urban edge: think rustic wood and stone warmed up with splashes of colour, bold artwork, and playful design details. It's cozy without being cliche, stylish without trying too hard - exactly the kind of stay that makes you want to extend your trip by "just one more night."

Across town, boutique cabins and lodges offer everything from lakeside views to ski-slope access. Whether you're after nostalgia or new-age chic, Big Bear has a corner with your name on it.

Food With A Side Of Comfort

No lifestyle story is complete without a peek into the food scene, and Big Bear delivers here too. For Indian travellers missing home flavours, there's Masala Craft Indian Cuisine and the Himalayan Restaurant, both serving plates that bring a dash of spice to the mountain air.

The Himalayan Restaurant that serves Indian food. Photo: Author

Beyond that, Big Bear's dining ranges from hearty American breakfasts to public lakeside open grills and bakeries that smell like heaven on a chilly evening. Grizzly Manor Cafe is a local legend - ask anyone about breakfast and they'll point you here. Known for its fluffy, oversized pancakes, this diner proves its reputation is well-earned and is absolutely worth the hype.

Dinner at Oakside American Bar at Big Bear Lake. Photo: Author

For laid-back lunches or cozy dinners, Nottinghams Tavern hits the spot with hearty American classics, sandwiches, and fresh salads given a mountain-town twist. Meanwhile, Oakside American Bar, located in the heart of Big Bear Village, offers an elevated dining experience with rustic interiors, a sprawling patio, and a menu that balances comfort with creativity. Pair that with craft cocktails and it's the ideal way to end a day of adventure.

Big Bear's food scene is as warm and welcoming as its mountain air, making every meal part of the travel story.

Eagle-Eyed Celebrities

Here's something you won't find in most travel guides - Big Bear's most famous residents aren't human. They're bald eagles named Jackie and Shadow.

Meet Jackie and Shadow, the most popular bald eagles in the world. Photo: Visit Big Bear

Thanks to a 24/7 livestream fitted into their nest, these feathered internet stars have millions of viewers worldwide. Local restaurants and cabins even screen the footage, drawing crowds who happily watch the eagles go about their daily routines.

When Jackie and Shadow's chicks hatched, schools in the area held naming contests, christening them Sunny and Gizmo. It's a uniquely Big Bear phenomenon - conservation meeting curiosity, with a side of small-town pride.

Why Indians Love Big Bear

California already has the largest Indian population in the US, and destinations like Big Bear feel oddly familiar to desi travellers. The pine-covered slopes, crisp air, and cool evenings echo Himalayan hill towns. Spring days bring sunshine and light breezes, while nights often dip close to zero degrees - perfect weather if you love layering up and sipping hot chocolate by the fire.

And let's be practical, at just a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, it's an easy getaway for families, friends, or solo explorers. Whether you're in the mood for heart-racing sports or heart-soothing stillness, Big Bear ticks every box.

Big Bear Lake is proof that travel doesn't have to be one-dimensional. It can be equal parts thrill and tranquillity, chaos and calm, adrenaline and alpine stillness. It's the kind of place where you can kayak in the morning, throw an axe by afternoon, and end your night doing nothing more than counting stars.

In California's crowded map of attractions, Big Bear Lake stands out for one simple reason - it's everyone's favourite lake, but also a reminder that the greatest luxury isn't what you buy, it's what you feel. And here, in the heart of the mountains, that luxury is priceless.

FACT SHEET

Where

Location: In the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, about a 2-2.5 hour drive from Los Angeles.

In the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, about a 2-2.5 hour drive from Los Angeles. Altitude: Around 6,700 feet (2,040 meters) above sea level.

Around 6,700 feet (2,040 meters) above sea level. Size: Big Bear Lake stretches 11 km long with more than 32 km of shoreline.

Big Bear Lake stretches 11 km long with more than 32 km of shoreline. Climate: Mild summers with cool evenings, snowy winters perfect for skiing and snowboarding.

Things to Do

Water Sports: Kayaking, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, jet skiing, tubing, sailing, and fishing.

Kayaking, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, jet skiing, tubing, sailing, and fishing. Lakeside Picnics: Relax by the water with family-friendly picnic spots.

Relax by the water with family-friendly picnic spots. Boat Tours: Scenic cruises and charter boats for private parties.

Adventure & Outdoors

Off-Road Tours: Like the Tourzilla Big Bear Off-Road Experience for stunning mountain views and local history.

Like the Tourzilla Big Bear Off-Road Experience for stunning mountain views and local history. Axe Throwing: Yosemite Axe Throwing - 100% reclaimed wood targets, with a chance to meet world champion Nate Hodges.

Yosemite Axe Throwing - 100% reclaimed wood targets, with a chance to meet world champion Nate Hodges. Hiking & Biking: Trails ranging from easy nature walks to challenging climbs, plus mountain biking routes.

Trails ranging from easy nature walks to challenging climbs, plus mountain biking routes. Helicopter Rides: Aerial tours of the lake and surrounding peaks.

Aerial tours of the lake and surrounding peaks. Winter Sports: Skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and tubing during winter.

Nature & Wildlife

Bald Eagles Jackie & Shadow: Live-streamed nests attract thousands of viewers; see updates at local cafes and visitor centres.

Live-streamed nests attract thousands of viewers; see updates at local cafes and visitor centres. Wildflowers & Pine Forests: Best viewed in spring and early summer.

Town Vibes

Village Downtown: Storybook-style streets lined with boutiques, mom-and-pop shops, art galleries, and cafes.

Storybook-style streets lined with boutiques, mom-and-pop shops, art galleries, and cafes. Restaurants: Masala Craft Indian Cuisine, Himalayan Restaurant, and plenty of American and fusion eateries.

Masala Craft Indian Cuisine, Himalayan Restaurant, and plenty of American and fusion eateries. Cabins & Boutique Hotels: Rustic to luxury stays - including unique design-led retreats like Sessions Retreat & Hotel.

Quick Tips

Best Time to Visit: Spring to early autumn for outdoor activities; winter for skiing.

Spring to early autumn for outdoor activities; winter for skiing. Getting There: 2-2.5 hours from Los Angeles by car.

2-2.5 hours from Los Angeles by car. Packing: Layers for cool nights even in summer, plus sunscreen for sunny days.

Layers for cool nights even in summer, plus sunscreen for sunny days. Who It's For: Families, adventure seekers, couples, solo travelers, and Indian visitors looking for a "Himalayan feel" in California.

