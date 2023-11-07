In Custom Gowns Made Of Straw And Fishnet Fringes, These Celebrities Made Unconventional Fashion Choices At CFDA Awards 2023

These Celebrities Made Unconventional Fashion Choices At CFDA Awards 2023

The recent CDFA Awards in New York were a fashion extravaganza of epic proportions. It gathered star-studded attendees, including international actors like Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Anne Hathaway, and Naomi Watts along with top designers and other prominent figures in the fashion industry. Amidst the stunning and fashionable appearances, there were some unconventional looks that demanded attention. First in line was American rapper Saweetie, who dared to be different in a custom straw gown by CULT GAIA. The strapless gown featured a front slit and side cutouts for that extra oomph. Saweetie adorned a diamond bracelet, earrings and necklace. Her makeup game was on point with glossy lips, rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes and well-defined arched brows. She completed the look with her hair elegantly pulled back, leaving a few strands free to frame her face.

Canadian-American actress Ayesha Curry also brought a daring twist to her fashion game with a striking red and black dress that was all about the art of the cutouts. This head-turning ensemble featured fishnet fringes, a halter neck pattern and a stylish side slit that left a trail of dropped jaws in its wake. Ayesha's braided hair and chic black heels perfectly complemented her confident look.

Influencer Tiarra Monet commanded attention with her daring fashion choices. Dressed in a striking blue ensemble, she cleverly contrasted it with a vivid green hue. What truly set her look apart were the mismatched sleeves, each featuring a different colour. The cutouts at the midriff and the cascading fringes on one side of the waist added a unique touch to her ensemble. Tiarra didn't shy away from experimentation and sported a striking blue liner on her lower lash line.

Which one of these looks made you fetch pen and paper to get notes?