From Alia Bhatt And Kareena Kapoor To Soha and Sara, The Kapoor-Khan Diwali Style Picks Were Low On Bling But High On Elegance

From Alia to Kareena, Kapoor-Khan Diwali Style Was Low Bling, High Taste

Diwali is here and so are the celebrations and festivities that come with it. While the country lights up with diyas and lanterns, Bollywood stars brighten up our social feeds with their stunning sartorial picks for the many festive occasions they grace with their presence. While the whole week leading up to Diwali has seen some celeb-studded parties thrown by Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more, last night featured many mini celebrations by some of the who's who of B-Town from Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty to Krishan Kumar. The Kapoor-Khan family particularly stood out with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and of course, the hostess herself, Kareena Kapoor styled low no bling but high on elegance and authenticity.

Bollywood's sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor of course matched energy and vibes but not in their apparel choices. Alia looked radiant in a shimmering red lehenga with gold sequin borders and zari work. Her blouse of the same hue featured the same gold detailing on the sleeves, a plunging neckline and a surprising twist of beadwork at its hem. She paired the lehenga with a potli of hue, fabric and design identical to her dupatta border. Her minimal yet elegant look was matched with minimal makeup, danglers and untied tresses. Ranbir wore a black sherwani over a v-neck kurta of the same colour and paired it with white pants.

Red and black worked like a charm for Ralia, as they did for cousin Kareena Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan. Rather unlikely that the coordinated hues were a coincidence, but let's do a deep dive into how Saif-Kareena wore it differently. Kareena picked a sheer red saree embellished with multi-coloured applique designs of a floral motif and gold patti borders. The star paired the saree with a red blouse with a sleeveless blouse. Like Alia, she went heavy on the ears with diamond and ruby danglers, but light on the makeup and handpieces. Her hair was styled open with a blowout look. Saif picked a traditional kurta-dhoti in black and white with silver sequins lining just the lapel and upper seamline of the kurta. Like his cousin-in-law, Saif's beard and moustache were lightly trimmed, prepped and photo-ready and yet gave off the minimal effort-maximum impact vibes. He wore beige mojaris with his outfit.

Next up, Soha Ali Khan went the retro route looking like the spitting image of her mother, Sharmila. Also styled in red, Soha picked a red six-yard drape with silver polka dots and a thick border with intricate silver embroidery. Her sleeveless blouse featured little to no designs allowing all the attention to be focused on the richly embroidered saree. Soha's jewellery picks were a bit heavier than Kareena's or Alia's, with jhumkas and a beaded necklace to match, but she left her hands relatively bare. Her hair completed her retro look with her flicks parted in the middle and a high bun with a tail resting on one shoulder. While Soha's style choice for this occasion was a saree, Soha's favourite festivewear pick is not a saree at all. Click here to find out. Husband Kuna Khemu's white kurta was in evident contrast to Soha's red and silver look but, complemented it perfectly.

Last but not least at all, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan; the siblings who are quite the head-turners in Bollywood. Their look from last night is proof enough why. Sara wore a purple brocade and gold anarkali suit with a red churidar and heavy gold threadwork. The tissue silk dupatta had a heavily embellished gota patti border. Like Kareena and Alia she wore danglers, a bindi and carried a matching potli, but not much else for accessories. Like his father, Saif, Ibrahim chose black and white for his outfit. He donned a black bandhgala with a white shirt and matching pyjamas.

The Kapoor-Khans are well-known for acing their family style for every festive occasion and this Diwali eve was no different. There's no doubt that we will be graced with more stylish elegance from over the course of the festive season, until the end of the year.

