France Threatens To Ban Shein For Selling Sex Dolls That Look Like Children

Shein, an online global fashion store that sells affordable apparel for men and women, is a Chinese e-commerce platform. Founded in China in 2008 and headquartered in Singapore, the website jolted the fashion industry a few years back.

Whether you have been dreaming of purchasing a designer dress or have been eyeing a coat that will help you raise the winter fashion bar, Shein offers a wide range of ensembles at 90% or less than the original cost.

Most people know Shein as a fashion brand, but the French government threatened the brand on November 3, 2025, and said that it would ban it from selling its products in the country. They even referred the company to a Paris prosecutor after conducting an investigation. The probe resulted in officers finding sex dolls "resembling children" being sold on the company's platform in France.

Is Shein Selling 'Childlike' Sex Dolls In France?

France's consumer fraud agency received an anonymous tip. The whistleblower said that they came across a sale of lifelike dolls, available in the size of little girls, and their appearance "left little doubt as to the child pornography nature" of the products.

France's economy minister, Roland Lescure, said that he would urge the government to ban the e-commerce fashion retail website if it continues to sell the questionable items. "This has crossed a line," he added in an interview with French radio.

"These horrible objects are illegal," the minister said while mentioning that a formal investigation was being conducted on the claims.

While Shein has not responded, it used an official statement assuring the government and people that it had removed those "horrible" items over the weekend.

Societe des Grands Magasins, or SGM (the French company that made it possible for Shein to enter the country), has also questioned the retail brand.

Frederic Merlin, President of SGM, wrote on Instagram, "Obviously condemns the recent events related to the doll controversy."

"Like everyone else, I expect clear answers from SHEIN," he added.

Even before this came into the limelight, French lawmakers were working towards banning the sale of Shein's products in the country.

They said that the company violated environmental standards and used cheap labour. They were also worried about the incursion of a low-cost Chinese competitor.

The brand has won over consumers, not just in France but across the world, for being affordable and providing people with trendy options. However, fashionists, high-end labels, and politicians continue to question the platform.

Amid the backlash, the retail company is preparing to open its first concrete store in Paris.

Other Controversies Around Shein

The fast-fashion brand has made headlines for labour abuse, product safety, and environmental impact. Many environmentalists have come forward and claimed that a brand like Shein is adding to more waste that incinerators and landfills can't decompose, repurpose, or reuse.

In 2020, India banned the application, along with 58 other Chinese apps, citing data privacy concerns and national security, while the tension near the border was escalating. However, it was relaunched in February 2025 and now operates under a licensing agreement with Reliance Retail.

