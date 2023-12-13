Bhumi Pednekar Shows Us How She Gets Her Soft Rose Glam Makeup Look With A Video Tutorial

Bhumi Pednekar's personal fashion and beauty choices have always been strong enough to serve a statement. We often resonate with the fact that the process of getting ready is ultimately therapeutic and so does Bhumi Pednekar. For Vogue's Forces of Fashion extravaganza, Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning and recently, she gave us a sneak peek of what all goes behind the scenes. In a Vogue video, Bhumi was seen getting ready for the gala and the Thank You For Coming actress made sure it was all about finding the right vibe. She added another chic style to her roster of looks. "The look today is very easy, delicate and the makeup is not going to be very intense," she says in the video. She opted for a signature glam to keep it subtle. Romantic was the vibe that she went for. She kept up with the theme of cocktail hours while keeping the simple element in place.

Etched with the right elements of femininity, simplicity and romance, Bhumi kept it extremely low-key with her makeup and fashion choices. While her stunning plunging slip dress looked aesthetically pleasing, her makeup choices were equally appealing. She went for minimal glam with a dewy makeup look. She kept the base minimal and topped it with a fresh blush and nude pink lipstick. Her fluttery lashes and winger eyeliner completed her look.

The actress loves giving us a dose of glam every now and then. Previously, Bhumi uploaded another get ready with me video where she perfected the dewy glam look. Her skills worked like magic as she crafted a dewy and hydrated look. With contour, foundation and some tint, she created a simple yet stunning look.

