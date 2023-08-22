For Vayu's First Birthday, Sonam Kapoor's Delhi Home Was Decorated With Flowers, Paper Birds, Balloons

For Vayu's first birthday, parents Sonam and Anand decked up their Delhi residence

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja celebrated their son Vayu's first birthday by hosting an intimate gathering and puja ceremony at their Delhi residence. Sharing glimpses from the birthday celebration, Sonam wrote in an Instagram post, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to Rani Pink for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch... Love you. Also thank you to Kavita Singh Interiors for the beautiful mandir she's given us. Best aunt in the world."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Was "A Girl In A Red Dress" To Celebrate Her First Birthday As Vayu's Mom

See Sonam Kapoor's post here:

As "best aunt" indicates, Kavita Singh is the sister of Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita and the mandir the actress writes of is in the fifth slide of her post. Other pictures show not just the birthday boy, his parents and their families - the Kapoors and the Ahujas - but also snippets of the elegant décor. Vayu's first birthday at Sonam and Anand's plush modern residence was a riot of flowers and colours, with exquisite attention to detail. For the celebration, the couple added beautiful, colourful elements to balance the pristine palette of citrus, sunshine tones. The entrance of the house was beautified with strings of colourful paper birds and floral bushes.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Floral Saree And Trench Blooms Like A Summer Day In London

Sunflowers stood out amid the floral notes, forming the centerpiece of the dining table as well as the backdrop in a family photo. The blue and yellow of the dining table décor were matched by the place settings. If it all seems too elegant for a one-year-old's birthday, scroll to the last slide - yes there were balloons, an entire cloud of them, and Vayu's name spelt out.

After becoming parents in August 2022, Sonam and Anand welcomed their son to the Delhi mansion in April 2023. Sonam gave us a glimpse of the luxurious Delhi mansion in an Instagram post where she shared a few pictures and wrote, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi... @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja."

See the post here:

Happy birthday, baby Vayu.