Janhvi Kapoor's Gown Was A Double Agent When Her Tuxedo Gown Wore A Blazer Too

Janhvi Kapoor's chic Balmain blazer dress was definitely not an ordinary one

Janhvi Kapoor has a way of retaining her signature element in every look that she adorns. Recently, the actress has a socially decked-up calendar with the promotions of Ulajh. After the success of her method of dressing with her recent film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, she goes the same route for her upcoming release. Well, she made sure to make it a fashionable affair as she stepped out in a classic black-and-white look. The 'it girl' factor radiates with every trend that she wears and yet again, she made a case for the same. Janhvi added a hot quotient to power dressing as she looked stunning in a black and white blazer dress from Balmain. Well, it was not an ordinary one as it came with a strapless style and the lapel collar details were placed on the bust. The slit pattern simply added an instant oomph to her overall style. With wispy lashes, glossy lips and dewy glam, Janhvi's beauty game was meant to impress.

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to take her fashion business quite seriously. She knows the code to make a statement every time she heads out. Previously, for the promotions of her upcoming release Ulajh, the actress turned to monochrome dressing to deliver chic fashion. Her tone-on-tone look was right on point in a beige skirt set. She paired a chic mini skirt with a cropped shirt. What really added an extra edge was the tie and her layering game was perfect with a cropped blazer. She went for a radiant look with dewy glam and nude lips to complete her style.

Janhvi Kapoor loves to create monochrome magic with her business fits and this is proof