Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Stunned In Their Traditional Looks

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony. Their wedding looks were nothing short of heavenly, and the couple didn't miss the chance to set fashion goals even on their first public appearance post-wedding. They visited the Srisailam Sri Bhramarambha Mallikharjuna Swami temple and they made sure to keep up with their style. The couple looked ethereal in their traditional attire. For the day, Naga Chaitanya wore a white kurta paired with a matching-hued dhoti featuring golden borders. Sobhita, on the other hand, looked stunning in a yellow saree with broad red and orange borders, which she paired with an orange-toned blouse.

For accessories, Sobhita chose a guttapusalu necklace, two-tiered jhumkas and a stack of bangles. The newlywed kept her tresses open and her makeup subtle to highlight her bridal glow. She opted for nude lipstick and thin strokes of eyeliner, but it was the radiant glow on her face that truly stood out. After their visit to the temple, the couple embraced their cultural roots, both sporting chandan tikkas on their foreheads.

For their traditional Telugu wedding in Hyderabad, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya chose regal outfits that reflected their cultural heritage. Sobhita stunned in a Kanjeevaram saree, which showcased intricate gold zari work. She paired the saree with a golden blouse. On the big day, she adorned herself with a gold vanki, bajuband, kamarband, maatha patti, gold bangles and a bullaki/septum nose pin.

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. ???????? Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives. ????



— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

A bun hairdo adorned with a mogra gajra made Sobhita Dhulipala look absolutely lovely on her special day. Opting for alta instead of mehendi, she added a unique touch to her hands. Meanwhile, her groom, Naga Chaitanya, wore his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao's golden ‘pancha', adding an emotional and sentimental element to his wedding attire. He completed his look with a traditional Andhra Pradesh dhoti and matching kurta. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita wore basikam, a thread tied to the forehead, beautifully honouring their rich Telugu traditions.

