Keerthy Suresh In A Beautiful Bright Floral Saree, 'That's Kayalvizhi For You'

Keerthy Suresh's Bright Floral Saree Allows No Room For Monsoon Greys

Keerthy Suresh definitely knows how to capitalise on the chicest sarees of the season. Her quest for serving a statement with her saree-torial sensibilities is a given and we are convinced. From delivering regal charm to giving us a lesson in colour pop, the actress knows how to ace the saree game. Recently, for the promotions of her upcoming release Raghu Thatha, Keerthy's fresh take on florals is adding all the colour pop to monsoon greys. She looked beautiful as she slipped into an ivory and red drape. The bright red and orange floral motifs on the saree perfectly notched up her OOTD. She paired the look with a simple yet elegant blouse. She took the minimal route with a simple braid and dewy makeup.

Keerthy Suresh's fashion affair with florals has always delivered a fashion moment. Previously, the actress elevated traditional dressing as she turned to dark florals to serve high style energy. For the promotions of her upcoming release Raghu Thatha, she looked radiant in a beautiful floral drape from the shelves for Torani. She paired the drape with a halter neck backless blouse that instantly added an oomph to the look. With an elegant bun, winged eyeliner and nude lips, her beauty game was right on point too.

