For The Gucci Flora Event Hosted By Miley Cyrus, Salma Hayek Is A Garden Full Of Daisies Summed In A Dress

Salma Hayek Is A Garden Full Of Daisies Summed In A Dress

Salma Hayek's penchant for making heads turn with her striking sartorial sensibilities aren't unknown. Well, Miley Cyrus' star-studded party for Gucci Flora was no different when it came to the fashion affair. Salma showed up at the summer bash looking like a million bucks. Her fashion choices over the years have always kept up with her global fashionista status. The actress ditched the all-black memo and instead went for an optical illusion floral dress. The mini floral details were perfect to match the summer aesthetic. What really stunned us was the vision it created with the structure and pattern. The black panels on the sides created all the magic. She went for subdued glam and open tresses to complete her party look.

Salma Hayek's chic party girl style is not for regular fashionistas. Trust the actress to literally win the party dressing game every time she makes an appearance. Previously, she served glam at its best as she slipped into a stunning cherry red dress. Doused in sequins, the body-grazing number was just perfect to set the bar high. With an old Hollywood-inspired bun and ultimate glam, Salma's look was right on point. Her matching hunky heels added an extra edge to her style.

Salma Hayek is the ultimate fashion maven and this is proof.