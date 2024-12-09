Janhvi Kapoor's Grey Belted Corset Dress Went From Office To Festive Season Chic

A dash of glam continues to reign supreme in Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe. Recently, at the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Gala, the actress yet again elevated red-carpet dressing for us as she strutted through looking her stylish best. Janhvi Kapoor is already setting party-dressing goals for the holiday season with her latest look. She turned to a muted grey and silver number to make us do a double take. Her captivating style was served right in a stunning grey bodycon dress that came with belted details and a strappy pattern. The shimmery silver element on the front added an extra edge to her style. Her bouncy curled tresses, minimal glam and glossy lips were the finishing touches her attire needed.

Previously, the actress took her dose of glitz to new business levels in a striking Manish Malhotra pantsuit. The embellished number was a far cry from the ordinary. She paired a muted gold sequin pearl embellished blazer with sparkling trousers to make it a one-of-a-kind look. Her dewy monochrome makeup teamed with a sleek ponytail was just the best way to round off her look.

