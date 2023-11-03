For Shahrukh Khan's Birthday Bash With Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatts Subtly Chic Makeup Added Neutral Glam To The Celebrity Party

Alia Bhatt in minimal makeup for Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt, ever since her debut in Bollywood, has been a style icon for the country. We know for a fact that Alia likes to keep her makeup minimal and subtle. Dewy skin, radiant makeup and loose tresses have been Alia's go-to signature makeup choices. And it was not very different when she got ready for Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash in the city. She attended the star-studded party in a black outfit. Her kohl-rimed eyes had well-defined winged eyeliner with a dash of kohl. She wore a blush pink cheek tint and had a radiant natural glow to complement it. For the lips, she picked a muted-toned lip colour. Centre-parted open tresses and opulent charm were the only additions that the diva opted for.

Alia Bhatt recently attended the inauguration of Jio World Plaza in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta gown. But what grabbed our attention was her soft yet glam makeup which complemented the look to perfection. Her kohl-laden eyes were accompanied by ample mascara curling her lashes. She had a dash of shimmer on her eyelids and a dewy glow on her face. Her well-contoured cheeks also showed a hint of metallic highlight. She went with a nude lip colour to complete her subtle glam.

While promoting her movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii, Alia Bhatt's kohl-rimmed eyes caught our attention. Though her face makeup was soft and minimal, her eye makeup was bold. She opted for ample kohl, a smokey finish on the lids, and a dash of mascara. She applied a muted toned lip colour and also showed a radiant glow on her face.

We are totally loving Alia Bhatt's minimal makeup looks and subtle glam.

