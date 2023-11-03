For Shahrukh Khan's Birthday Bash With Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatts Subtly Chic Makeup Added Neutral Glam To The Celebrity Party

Alia Bhatt, ever since her debut in Bollywood, has been a style icon for the country. We know for a fact that Alia likes to keep her makeup minimal and subtle. Dewy skin, radiant makeup and loose tresses have been Alia's go-to signature makeup choices. And it was not very different when she got ready for Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash in the city. She attended the star-studded party in a black outfit. Her kohl-rimed eyes had well-defined winged eyeliner with a dash of kohl. She wore a blush pink cheek tint and had a radiant natural glow to complement it. For the lips, she picked a muted-toned lip colour. Centre-parted open tresses and opulent charm were the only additions that the diva opted for.

Alia Bhatt recently attended the inauguration of Jio World Plaza in a gorgeous Gaurav Gupta gown. But what grabbed our attention was her soft yet glam makeup which complemented the look to perfection. Her kohl-laden eyes were accompanied by ample mascara curling her lashes. She had a dash of shimmer on her eyelids and a dewy glow on her face. Her well-contoured cheeks also showed a hint of metallic highlight. She went with a nude lip colour to complete her subtle glam.

While promoting her movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii, Alia Bhatt's kohl-rimmed eyes caught our attention. Though her face makeup was soft and minimal, her eye makeup was bold. She opted for ample kohl, a smokey finish on the lids, and a dash of mascara. She applied a muted toned lip colour and also showed a radiant glow on her face.

We are totally loving Alia Bhatt's minimal makeup looks and subtle glam.

