Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's Contrasting Style Was Sprinkled With Love And Lots Of Fashion

Tamannaah and Vijay's Style Was Sprinkled With Love And Lots Of Fashion

We might be moving closer to colder days but the temperature on social media seems to only be rising, courtesy of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The couple has been serving us with some of the hottest looks of the season that truly are living up to fashion fanatics' expectations. The duo loves to infuse glimmering elements into her wardrobe. Recently, the couple made a striking appearance at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's reception. The duo looked breathtaking as they posed in chic ensembles. Vijay turned to a fail-proof silhouette as he served us style goals in a black suit. His blazer was paired with a white shirt and matched up with the flared pants. While Vijay's monochrome style was classy, Tamannaah looked gorgeous in a beautiful floral saree. Etched with the right feminine and glittering elements, her look was the much-needed inspiration we need this wedding season. She paired the contrasting drape with a plunging neckline blouse. Her beauty look comprised of a neat bun, dewy glam and red lip.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's affinity towards chic clothing has often been reflected in their style choices. They have constantly demonstrated their love for twinning and winning. Previously, the couple took over the fashion sphere in chic black fits as they served date night fashion goals. While Vijay Varma looked dapper in a casual black sweatshirt and baggy jeans, Tamannaah twinned with him in an all-black look. She wore a chic black co-ord set that came with a side panel and a monochrome pattern.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma turn heads in chic complementing style.