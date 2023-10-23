Rani Mukerji Is A Vision To Behold In A Shimmering Gold Saree For Durga Puja 2023

Rani Mukerji Gliding In Gold In A Shimmery Saree Is A Vision To Behold

Durga Puja celebrations are going on in full swing in the country. Decorated Durga pandals, finger-licking delicacies, festive fashion, vibrant culture, and the spirit of festivities have embraced the city with open arms. Adding up to the glam of the celebrations, Bollywood celebrities are setting examples of festive fashion. Amidst all the glory, we have Rani Mukerji gleaming in shimmery gold. The actress looked phenomenal as she donned a shimmery sheer saree for Durga Puja celebrations in the city. The saree featured embellished borders and a lot of glitz. Rani complemented the drape with a matching spaghetti-strapped blouse with a deep V-neckline. She opted for a pair of studded dangling earrings for accessories. Kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, well-contoured cheekbones, a matte lip colour with a bindi perfected Rani's makeup, as she left her hair strands loose.

Rani Mukerji's ethnic fashion was unmatchable when she makes public appearances in gorgeous ensembles, one after the other. For the celebrations of 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Rani wore a graceful organza drape in a beige palette. The saree featured delicate motifs in black and red. She complemented the look with a sequined black blouse and added a modern spin to traditional dressing. For makeup, she opted for kohled eyes in a smokey look, shimmery eyelids, well-sculpted contours and a brown lip tint. Her accessories only included a pair of ivory danglers.

For Hema Malini's birthday bash this year, Rani Mukerji set another example of ethnic dressing. She opted for a breezy ombre saree in a cool colour palette. The gorgeous saree featured shades of pastel blues. Her sequin blouse added to the glory of the subtle saree. She paired the look with an embellished silver bag that was paired flawlessly. Leaving her mane loose in a sleek manner, the actress opted for minimal makeup. She wore a pair of dangling earrings and a bling clutch for accessories.

We love how Rani Mukerji keeps her ethnic dressing vibrant and effortless.

