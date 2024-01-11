Kiran Rao Exuded Stylish Energy In A Metallic Silver Pleated Skirt And Pink Cape At Ira Khan's Mehendi

Kiran Rao Exuded Solid Style Energy In A Metallic Silver Outfit

When it comes to Bollywood weddings, the fashion quotient is always soaring. This was the case at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding gala in Udaipur. The 3-day long wedding celebration served the most chic fashion moments. Kiran Rao always takes her fashion game quite seriously in the most subtle ways. While her sarees are often a head turner, her Western fits make a case for style files too. For Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony, Kiran ditched the trendy colour palette and instead turned to classic metallic silver to look like the coolest wedding guest. She paired a strappy top with a pleated midi skirt to keep her style fuss-free. The appealing pink cover-up layered her style perfectly while adding a pop of contrast to the attire. Her black crossbody bag completed her style and the neon slip-ons were the unexpected pairing she added to the look.

Kiran Rao's understated style has always featured the most appealing elements that are perfect to make a statement. Ira Khan's wedding fiesta in Udaipur truly turned out to be a treat for fashion lovers. Kiran Rao joined the bandwagon in all her style glory. For the sangeet night, she turned to a classic red and gold six-yard drape to make heads turn. Her modernised way of pulling off the saree came with a belted spin.

Trust Kiran Rao to dish out a fuss-free wedding guest style for you