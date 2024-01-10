Kiran Rao Looked Elegant In A Red And Gold Saree With A Contemporary Belted Twist

Kiran Rao Looks Simply Elegant In A Red Saree For Ira Khan's Sangeet

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities are in full swing in Udaipur. Their marriage registration in Mumba was followed by a wholesome celebration with their friends and family in Northern India. Their wedding festivities are turning out to be a treat for fashionistas too. Their sangeet ceremony took place last evening and the couple's dreamy outfits sparked the 2024 celebrity wedding style sphere. The wedding festivities seem to be upping the fashion scene delightfully with Ira's former stepmother Kiran Rao also joining the bandwagon in her striking ethnic style. The fusion of understated elements with timeless elegance perfectly defined Kiran Rao's style. She picked an ethereal red and gold traditional saree for the sangeet ceremony. Her simple yet appealing choice for the evening came with the most stunning contemporary spin. She ditched the heavy-duty traditional route and instead added modish elements to her attire. She paired the look with a turtleneck black blouse and accessorised her style with a broad black belt that accentuated her overall fit. With minimal makeup, Kiran sealed the beauty deal.

Credits: Instagram/poornima.nair

Kiran Rao's fashion palette has the most stunning pick of colours. Previously, for Ira Khan's wedding registration party, she picked a jewel-toned saree to redefine festive fashion. Her colourblocked look featured a beautiful drape in a gold and ivory hue that came with intricate details all over it. The light tone was paired with an appealing emerald green blouse that contrasted beautifully. Her accessory game was on point with her statement ethnic pearl necklace.

Kiran Rao's saree-torial choices are raising the bar high for wedding fashion